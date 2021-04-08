Masks off at Walt Disney World? Here’s the latest news
You’ll soon be able to go maskless at Walt Disney World — for temporary outdoor photo ops only, that is.
Disney World adopted a strict mask policy when it reopened in July. Any guest, age 2 and up, is required to wear a face mask covering their nose and mouth in both outdoor and indoor settings on the property. The exceptions are while swimming or while dining (though you’d need to wear a mask while entering and exiting the restaurant). The mask rules were a bid to keep guests and cast members safe and healthy.
Now, as of Thursday, 8 April, visitors to Walt Disney World will be given the go-ahead to temporarily take their masks off for outdoor photo opportunities around the complex. This is welcome news for parents that really didn’t want those enduring memories of Disney commemorated by photos of their masked kids.
This isn’t the first time the discussion of foregoing masks has come up. The topic came up in February during the company’s investors’ call. At that time, Disney felt that masks and social distancing would be a feature of its theme parks through 2021, but things would look much more normal in 2022.
Time will tell how soon we can all discard our masks but, for now, you can take a perfect photo at Disney without your face covering. Just remember to put it back on after you snap the pic.
