For a limited-time only, British Airways is offering up to double Avios — and sometimes more — on purchases at some retailers through its online shopping portal, the eStore.
Beginning Monday and extending through 18 April, you can earn up to triple Avios at the following retailers:
- ASOS — 6 Avios per £1 (up from 3)
- AO.com — 5 Avios per £1 (up from 2)
- B&Q — 4 Avios per £1 (up from 2)
- Curry’s PC World — 3 Avios per £1 (up from 1)
- H&M — 10 Avios per £1 (up from 5)
- John Lewis & Partners — up to 4 Avios per £1 (up from up to 2)
- Just Eat — up to 25 Avios per £1 (up from up to 4)
- made.com — 8 Avios per £1 (up from 4)
- Majestic — up to 8 Avios per £1 (up from up to 4)
- Nike — 8 Avios per £1 (up from up to 4)
- Selfridges — up to 10 Avios per £1 (up form up to 4)
- Wayfair — 6 Avios per £1 (up from 3)
To be eligible, you must be a member of the British Airways Executive Club. The offer for up to double Avios — and sometimes more — ends 18 April. To take advantage, head to the eStore, where you will be asked to sign in using your BA Executive Club membership number. Once in the portal, make sure all purchases are made directly through the page that opens after clicking on the retailer of your choice.
Aside from signing up for a credit card and receiving a chunk of points or earning Avios through flying, shopping portals are some of the best and easiest ways to rack up points fast. For example, with the bonus on H&M purchases — 10 Avios per pound spent — a £1,000 purchase would net you 10,000 Avios, which are worth £110 based on TPG U.K.’s most recent valuations.
Terms and conditions state that if items are cancelled or returned, Avios will not be awarded. The offer applies to participating retailers only — be sure to check before you buy.
This is a welcome and potentially lucrative promotion from British Airways and its eStore. When you’re doing your shopping, don’t forget to do so through a shopping portal in order to maximise your purchases.
