Dreamliner to Athens: Watch TPG UK review both classes on British Airways’ 787 in Europe
Just before the government announced plans for a new lockdown for November, Jean Arnas and I conducted a two-class comparison of Euro Traveller (economy) and Club Europe (business class) on British Airways.
It was a unique opportunity because aside from showing off the COVID-19 provisions and onboard service, BA was flying a widebody 787 Dreamliner on the short-haul, intra-European route from London Heathrow to Athens. British Airways and other airlines will often fly larger planes than expected on certain routes to satisfy cargo demand.
Passengers who might have been expecting a short-haul plane and business class passengers who usually would get the same seat as economy but with a blocked middle seat were treated to fully-flat beds and the product usually reserved for “Club World” routes (BA’s long haul business class).
Watch the full video here:
Business Class – Nicky Kelvin
We paid: 18500 Avios + £ 17.50 tax
I was incredibly impressed with the comfortable lie-flat seat on such a short flight. The meal served wasn’t huge but it was delicious, especially the chocolate dessert (Do&Co always coming through with the great chocolate options). I was happy to be offered free fizz which always a bonus on any flight.
One real surprise was that the inflight entertainment system was working. There would usually be no entertainment on short-haul BA flights, I expected the system to have been turned off on this route as I have experienced in the past.
It was obvious however that this was still a short-haul European flight, so the usual business class amenities that you would usually get on this aircraft such as a kit with goodies and big blankets and pillows were missing.
Economy Class – Jean Arnas
We paid: £113
Jean loved how comfortable and large the seat was in comparison to the seats on BA’s smaller aircraft. He found the cabin large and quiet. Jean always loves flying the 787 Dreamliner. He was pleased with the free snacks available and the generous coffee service. He also noted the crew were incredibly friendly.
On the downside, there was no hot meal and no food or drinks available to purchase onboard. So whilst the free snacks are a plus, it is all you’ll get. There were no amenities at all such as pillows, blankets and headphones and this felt rather strange on a big plane.
Featured image by The Points Guy
