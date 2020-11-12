It’s back: You can now earn bonus Virgin Points by shopping instore at Morrisons
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
It’s no secret that earning miles online through airline shopping portals and on instore purchases are some of our favourite ways to stack up points fast.
Related: Everything to know about maximising online shopping portals for bonus points and miles
So, of course, we were excited to see Morrisons has teamed back up with the Virgin Atlantic Flying Club after only recently parting ways at the start of the pandemic.
The partnership returns with an offer of eight Virgin Points per pound spent in Morrisons supermarkets — that’s easily a few hundred points to be earned on your weekly shop alone. Just £50 spent would earn you a total of 400 points — not a bad return at all.
To make the most of the offer, simply log in to the Shops Away portal and search for Morrisons instore in the search bar. Then all you need to do is register a credit card, if you haven’t already for previous instore offers. You can register up to 10 cards to maximise your earning potential.
The offer is also a great way of doubling up — or stacking — on your earnings. This is because you can register the offer to any card, whether it’s an airline co-branded card, an American Express card or, if you don’t want to earn extra points, a debit card.
In this instance, as you’re already earning Virgin Points, we’d recommend registering either a British Airways co-branded American Express or a personal American Express card so that you can earn Avios or Membership Rewards as well as the bonus Virgin Points. Or, if more VIrgin Points are your goal, stick with a Virgin Atlantic co-branded credit card.
Featured image by Lewis Storey/Getty Images.
Sign-up Successful!
Welcome to The Points Guy!
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.