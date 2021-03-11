How Eastern Airways’ Route Pass can save you up to 40% when buying flights in bulk
Eastern Airways has its own version of a flight pass. The regional airline is continuing its Route Pass option, which allows customers to save up to 40% when they purchase six flexible return tickets.
This version of the Route Pass is available through 26 March 2021. On its site, Eastern is advertising fares as low as £159 per flight from Humberside and £139 per flight from Teesside.
The Route Pass allows potential passengers to purchase six flexible return tickets. While all Eastern Airways domestic routes are eligible for the Route Pass, all six tickets must be used on one route — in other words, you can’t use it to book six different tickets around the U.K.
Passengers who book a Route Pass will save as much as 40% compared to if they were to have booked the six flights separately. Each Route Pass booking comes with unlimited changes prior to departure, 30kg of checked baggage and Executive Lounge access when flying. Additionally, you’ll get fast track security access, which like lounge access, is only available at some airports.
To book a Route Pass, you must do so through a booking form on Eastern’s website. You’ll need to enter your personal information, as well as the route you would like to fly as part of the Route Pass.
As an example, say that you want to book a Route Pass from Teesside to Southampton. A return flight at the fully flexible level costs around £391. If you were to buy six of them separately, that would run you £2,346 at that level. However, with the maximum 40% savings, that would mean you could get the flights for about £1,408. It’s possible that the savings may vary, but that’s a decent chunk of savings.
According to the terms and conditions of the Route Pass offer, all travel (six return flights) must be completed within 12 months of the original booking date. Additionally, just because you’ve booked a Route Pass on a particular route, individual flight bookings are subject to availability and the Route Pass is non-refundable once booked.
If you book a Route Pass and then refer someone to do the same, you will both receive a £100 voucher off your next Route Pass purchase.
This is an interesting concept from Eastern. Clearly, the airline is looking to get people booking now for future travel in order to increase its cash flow at a time when the industry is struggling to keep up with coronavirus-related losses.
Eastern has toyed around with the Route Pass idea in the past. In 2013, it first introduced the concept, offering a 25% discount for travellers booking four return flights. Eastern then expanded the “4-4-3 Route Pass” product internationally, including all of its U.K. routes and Norway. Since then, it’s been around in varying capacities.
It would be great if Eastern expanded this offering to a varying number of routes. By a passenger not being locked into a single route, there may be a larger market that Eastern could target — especially during a summer when travellers may largely be looking to stay closer to home.
In recent months, Eastern Airways has been expanding at a time when many other airlines are rethinking their route networks. In February, the airline announced that it would launch two new routes to Gibraltar (GIB) from Southampton (SOU) and Birmingham (BHX).
In an attempt to take over many of the routes that the now-defunct Flybe used to operate, Eastern has said that it will also launch new flights from Southampton (SOU), using it as a hub airport, including two routes to leisure destinations in France.
Featured photo courtesy of Eastern Airways.
