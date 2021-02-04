Eastern Airways to launch nonstop flights between Gibraltar and 2 regional UK airports
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
On Thursday, U.K. regional airline Eastern Airways announced it would be launching two brand new routes to Gibraltar (GIB).
The airline will connect the British Overseas Territory to Birmingham (BHX) and Southampton (SOU) airports starting in late spring.
Sign up to receive the daily TPG newsletter for more airline news!
The airline will use one of its Embraer 190 aircraft, and both routes will operate on a twice-weekly frequency — one return flight on Mondays and Fridays. Southampton to Gibraltar will launch on Monday 24 May, while Birmingham will launch on 28 May.
The aircraft will fly first from Southampton to Gibraltar, returning to Birmingham, before heading back to Gibraltar and finishing the day with the return leg to Southampton.
The schedules are as follows:
Southampton (SOU)
- T3874 Southampton (SOU) 7:05 a.m. Departure ⇒ Gibraltar (GIB) 10:55 a.m. Arrival
- T3877 Gibraltar (GIB) 7:05 p.m. Departure ⇒ Southampton (SOU) 8:55 p.m. Arrival
Birmingham (BHX)
- T3976 Birmingham (BHX) 2:25 p.m. Departure ⇒ Gibraltar (GIB) 6:20 p.m. Arrival
- T3975 Gibraltar (GIB) 11:40 a.m. Departure ⇒ Birmingham (BHX) 1:35 p.m. Arrival
The new routes will signify a number of aviation firsts. The inaugural flight from Southampton on 24 May will be the first-ever flight between the two airports and the first time Eastern has ever flown to Gibraltar.
“This marks a major development in the network Eastern Airways offers as our first regular scheduled services to the Mediterranean peninsula adjoining Spain,” said Roger Hage, general manager for Eastern Airways. “The new services see both our return to Birmingham Airport as an operator while extending the growing number of destinations served from our Southampton hub.”
Related: Southampton Airport suspends weekend operations to cope with reduced demand
Eastern’s new route from Birmingham will reconnect the Midlands to Gibraltar after it lost its route to Gibraltar with the demise of Monarch in 2017.
Related: Nostalgia in the air: 14 UK airlines gone but never forgotten
Since the departure of Flybe in March 2020, Eastern has taken the opportunity to continue its route network expansion in the U.K. by taking over many routes once operated by Flybe. Despite the pandemic, the airline has launched completely new routes, such as from Teesside (MME) to Heathrow (LHR) and London City (LCY), as well as these routes to Gibraltar. Additionally, the airline announced that it will operate new routes from Southampton to two airports in France.
Tickets on the new routes to Gibraltar are available for purchase starting at £75 one-way, including baggage.
Featured photo courtesy of Eastern Airways.
Sign-up Successful!
Welcome to The Points Guy!
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.