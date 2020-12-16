Save £20 on your next EasyJet booking with Mastercard
Now might be a great time to book your holiday for 2021 or early 2022. EasyJet and Mastercard have partnered to offer £20 off your next EasyJet booking so long as you pay with a Mastercard.
If you make a new booking with EasyJet using a Mastercard, you’ll trigger the £20 savings in the form of cashback. You have to spend £100 on the booking at minimum, as first reported by Head for Points.
You don’t have much time left to take advantage — the offer ends at 9 a.m. on Thursday 17 December. According to the terms and conditions, the cashback is only eligible as a reward for new bookings made directly through EasyJet. Additionally, the flight booking must be made in GBP — ensure you don’t mistakenly book in euro or another currency, as you won’t be eligible. Finally, book with your Mastercard to lock in the £20 in savings.
The £20 cashback will be credited back to the statement of the Mastercard you used to make the purchase. Additionally, the offer is limited and available only on a first-come, first-served basis for the first 8,000 purchases — so you’ll want to act sooner rather than later if you want to take advantage.
This is a good offer if you’ve got plans to book an EasyJet itinerary for travel into 2021 — or even 2022. The airline has released its winter schedule for 2021 and 2022, meaning you can book your travel until 26 March 2022 at the latest as part of this offer.
Two of our favourite credit cards on offer are Mastercard-branded. Both of Virgin Atlantic’s cobranded cards — the Virgin Atlantic Reward+ Credit Card and Virgin Atlantic Reward Credit Card — are Mastercards and would be eligible for this £20 savings.
Additionally, while you can’t stack the offer to get £60 off a £300 booking, you can make multiple £100 bookings. In other words, you can get £20 in cashback on separate bookings — if you’re really aiming to plan in advance with multiple bookings.
