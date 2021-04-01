EasyJet UK expansion continues, adds 5 new European routes from Birmingham
EasyJet is giving those living in the West Midlands new options for getting away this summer. The low-cost carrier is adding five new routes to popular beach destinations across Europe from Birmingham Airport (BHX) as it continues to extend its flight map across the continent.
The new flights will give budget-conscious U.K. travellers more options for getaways, as travel is expected to pick up steam this summer.
As of 29 June, EasyJet will launch flights from Birmingham (BHX) to Majorca (PMI), Málaga (AGP) and Alicante (ALC) in Spain. In addition, EasyJet will launch flights from BHX to Faro (FAO) in Portugal and Corfu (CFU) in Greece.
The newly announced routes are an extension of EasyJet’s recent expansion within the U.K. – with routes to Cornwall and Bournemouth. This announcement of new routes from BHX to beach destinations abroad indicates its confidence that government restrictions on overseas travel will be lifted in time to salvage summer travel.
“We are hopeful that progress will continue to be made with the vaccination programmes in Europe, with several countries in Europe having indicated they will be welcoming British tourists this summer,” said EasyJet’s U.K. Country Manager Ali Gayward.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson is set to unveil England’s plan to return to international travel on Monday 5 April. As Johnson laid out in his roadmap out of lockdown, the earliest date by which international travel could resume is 17 May.
After the roadmap out of lockdown announcement, bookings for international holidays skyrocketed, including with EasyJet, which saw a 600% increase in bookings overnight.
Given the unpredictability of travel as the world is still slowly trying to get out from under the pandemic, flexible booking policies go a long way toward easing customer concerns. EasyJet’s Protection Promise programme offers the ability to get trips refunded if cancelled up to 28 days before, as well as offers refunds for non-cancelled flights that are impacted by travel bans or lockdowns.
