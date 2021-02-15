EasyJet to launch 2 domestic routes to Cornwall this summer
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
EasyJet is betting that domestic travel will bounce back sooner than international. And as such, it’s connecting parts of the U.K. with the popular domestic holiday destination of Cornwall.
The low-cost carrier has announced that it plans to launch two new routes to Cornwall for the summer season. As of later this year, the airline will launch new routes from both Manchester (MAN) and Glasgow (GLA) to Newquay Airport (NQY) in Cornwall.
Sign up to receive the daily TPG newsletter for more airline news!
EasyJet will operate the Manchester to Newquay route with five weekly frequencies — Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays — beginning 21 June 2021. It will then launch the Glasgow to Newquay route on 29 June 2021 with two weekly frequencies — on Tuesdays and Saturdays — marking the airline’s first route from Scotland to Cornwall.
“We know that people want to travel as soon as they can and as soon as it is safe to do so and so we want to ensure they have even more destinations to choose from when making a booking for this summer,” EasyJet’s U.K. Country Manager Ali Gayward said.
The airline is hoping that the vaccination programme in the U.K. will help the country to restart domestic travel and holidays sooner than those abroad. As such, it’s banking on travellers wanting to stick closer to home — at least for the first half of the summer travel period.
Related: Everything you need to know about flying EasyJet
“And while we remain optimistic for summer travel, given the successful rollout of the vaccination programme which will be an important trigger for the government to begin to unwind some restrictions,” Gayward said.
With the increase in inbound traffic to Newquay, Cornwall is hoping that its starved tourism industry will get the lift it needs. EasyJet is already showing the flights as bookable, with one-way fares from MAN from £23 and from GLA from £25.
However, at this time, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps has made clear that he recommends against booking either domestic or international holidays until there’s a clearer idea of the path out of lockdown. However, given airlines’ flexible booking policies, you may find yourself booking holidays now, with the option to rebook in the future if restrictions aren’t yet lifted.
Related: When will we be able to travel again?
In the summer season, British Airways operates nonstop flights from London Heathrow (LHR) to Newquay (NQY) with five weekly frequencies on the 210-mile, 70-minute flight. Regional carrier Loganair offers five weekly services from Edinburgh (EDI) to Newquay in the summer season.
Featured photo by Adam Berry/Getty Images.
Sign-up Successful!
Welcome to The Points Guy!
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.