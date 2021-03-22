EasyJet adds new domestic routes for summer season
EasyJet continues its domestic network growth in the U.K. ahead of what is likely to be a summer of staycations.
The British low-cost carrier has announced two brand new routes for the summer connecting Northern Ireland and Scotland to Bournemouth on England’s South Coast.
The routes will be nonstop to Belfast (BFS) and Edinburgh (EDI) and have twice weekly frequencies. The inaugural Belfast to Bournemouth flight will be on 26 May will operate on Wednesdays and Saturdays.
As of the following day, 27 May, the route connecting Edinburgh and Bournemouth will start and continue operations on Thursdays and Sundays.
“We’re delighted to offer to new domestic services from Bournemouth to Belfast to Edinburgh for the first time and are pleased to provide our customers in the region more choice for those looking for a long-awaited summer break,” said Ali Gayward, country manager for EasyJet. “We remain committed to offering great value fares and more choice when for customers flying with us.”
The two new connections will be in addition to EasyJet’s new routes to Cornwall from Manchester and Glasgow, which were announced in February.
EasyJet isn’t the only airline upping its domestic route network game this summer. Both Eastern and Loganair have been steadily adding new routes over the past few months.
Featured image by Daniel Ross/The Points Guy
