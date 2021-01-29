EasyJet launches Standard Plus fare bundle
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Budget airline EasyJet is introducing a new fare bundle called Standard Plus, which it promises will “make it easier for customers to see at the first stage of booking the options available to them.”
The new fare will include a premium (Up front) seat, a large cabin bag, speedy boarding and bag drop in one single fare so customers won’t have to spend time “adding on” different perks to a ticket.
Follow The Points Guy on Facebook and Twitter, and to ensure you never miss anything, subscribe to our daily newsletter.
When booking, the new bundle will appear next to EasyJet’s existing Standard Fare and Flexi Fare for customers to select.
“We are pleased to be introducing Standard Plus which combines our most popular products like Speedy Boarding and an Up front seat into one bundle so customers can see the total cost at the first stage of booking,” said Sophie Dekkers, EasyJet’s chief commercial officer.
With the Standard Plus addition, EasyJet will offer three types of fares:
- Standard — basic fare with no added extras. Passengers can carry on one small bag that must fit under the seat;
- Standard Plus — Up front seat, speedy boarding and bag drop and large cabin bag
- Flexi — Up front or standard seat free of charge, 23kg hold bag, bistro voucher, speedy boarding, two cabin bags (small under-seat and large overhead), dedicated bag drop, fast track security and unlimited flight changes one day before or after.
The Standard Plus bundle will only appear if there are Up front seats available and will be priced the same as the current Up front seat pricing structure, which is variable and starts from £7.99
In December 2020, EasyJet announced significant changes to its hand luggage policy. As of 10 February 2021, the hand luggage limit for passengers buying the airline’s lowest airfare will be a bag no bigger than 45 cm x 36 cm x 20 cm, which must fit under the seat in front.
The new rule applies to all bookings made as of 1 December 2020. For those who have already bought EasyJet flights that are due to depart after 10 February, passengers will have the option to either check a piece of hand luggage into the hold for free or amend their booking to an Up front or extra legroom seat.
On Thursday, EasyJet detailed in a call with investors that it plans to operate just 10% of its planned flights until end of March. However, it has said that it’s seen a bump in demand for summer travel, with bookings up a staggering 250% on the same period last year.
Featured photo by Nicolas Economou/NurPhoto via Getty Images.
Sign-up Successful!
Welcome to The Points Guy!
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.