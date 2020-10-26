Airlines launch new routes from around the UK to the Canary Islands to meet demand
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
In the wake of last week’s good news that more destinations were added to England’s travel corridor list, there’s been a huge spike in demand for travel from across the country to the Canary Islands.
Related: All 8 countries and territories you can visit from England without quarantine on either end
The surge in demand has resulted in airlines not only increasing frequencies and adding additional seats to routes to the Canaries, but it has led to EasyJet and Wizz Air adding a total of seven new routes from across the U.K. to increase would-be passengers’ chances of being able to escape into the winter sun this season.
Sign up to receive the daily TPG newsletter for more airline news
EasyJet
As of 7 November, EasyJet will add a total of five new routes to the Canary Islands from three airports: Edinburgh (EDI) and Glasgow (GLA) in Scotland and Belfast (BFS) in Northern Ireland.
Belfast
Belfast (BFS) will welcome a new EasyJet route to Tenerife (TFS), which will operate twice per week on Wednesdays and Saturdays and is currently scheduled from 7 November until the end of March. One-way flights start as low as £23.
Edinburgh
The Scottish capital will benefit from the addition of two new EasyJet routes to Lanzarote (ACE) and Fuerteventura (FUE), which are both scheduled to operate twice weekly until the end of March, starting on 7 and 8 November, respectively. One-way fares are currently available from £31. The Lanzarote flights will run on Wednesdays and Saturdays and the Fuerteventura flights on Tuesdays and Sundays.
Glasgow
And from Glasgow, there will be two new EasyJet routes to Tenerife (TFS) and Gran Canaria (LPA), which commence on 7 and 9 November, respectively. The flights will operate twice weekly to Tenerife on Wednesdays and Saturdays and to Gran Canaria on Mondays and Fridays. One-way fares to Tenerife start from £34, and to Gran Canaria from £30.
Related: Which Canary Island should you visit for your socially distanced holiday?
Wizz Air
Gatwick
It’s been a big year for Wizz Air at Gatwick, which made the airport a U.K. base earlier in the year and upped its route count to nine. Now, as travellers focus on chasing some much-needed winter sun after a summer of restrictions, the airline is adding two new routes from its Gatwick base.
As of Saturday, 31 October, there will be a three-times-weekly return service to Tenerife (TFS), which will operate on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. Additionally, as of 1 November, there will be a twice-weekly return service to Fuerteventura, which will operate on Mondays and Fridays.
Related: Why one low-cost airline is expanding in the UK despite the pandemic
Overall, the additions from these two low-cost carriers mean more options for U.K.-based travellers.
Featured image by Carrigphotos/Getty Images
Sign-up Successful!
Welcome to The Points Guy!
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.