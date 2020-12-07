Confirmed: Emirates premium economy will be coming to a sky near you soon
The first of Emirates’ A380s with its signature premium economy product will be arriving in Dubai later this month (December).
The news was confirmed on Monday in a press release about the arrival of the airline’s 116th A380 aircraft which landed in Dubai (DXB) in the early hours of Saturday morning.
The aircraft, registered A6-EVL, does not feature the new premium economy cabin. However, it is the first of a total of three new Airbus A380s that the airline will be taking delivery of before the end of 2020.
While we know that the airline will be receiving the first of its aircraft to be fitted out with its signature premium economy cabin, we are still awaiting confirmation of the date that it will first enter service.
“We look forward to introducing our Premium Economy experience on which will make its debut on an A380 in the coming months, and we will continue to invest in our world-class A380 product experience,” said Sir Tim Clark, President of Emirates.
It was back in May 2018 that the airline confirmed it would be introducing a premium economy product into its fleet — a move that Emirates fans and frequent flyers would welcome with open arms. In June, it was confirmed that the first of the airline’s A380s to be fitted with the new product was “sitting in Toulouse waiting to go”.
Now, even as we have confirmation that the new premium economy product will be coming into service soon, we only have very limited details about how exactly it will look, what the features will be and where onboard the mighty superjumbo the cabin will be situated.
As we previously reported, Clark told Executive Traveller that there would likely be a maximum of 56 seats which would have around 38 inches of pitch and 10 inches of recline. He also said that the cabin is likely to be situated on the lower deck of the A380.
Despite the A380 being one of the most significant aviation casualties of the pandemic and with many airlines sending the largest aircraft in their fleets into early retirement, fans of the superjumbo can rest assured that at least one airline has confirmed it will continue to fly the famed aircraft.
“The A380 will remain our flagship for the next decade, and we will redeploy it on more routes as travel demand returns”, Clark confirmed.
While Emirates has more A380s in its fleet than any other airline, it is currently only operating the aircraft to seven destinations, two of which are in the U.K. — London and Manchester.
The airline also recently announced that it is bringing back its Dubai Connect programme for passengers transferring through the DXB super hub.
