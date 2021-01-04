Emirates’ new premium economy makes London debut: Here’s what we know so far
On Monday, Emirates’ brand new premium economy cabin took to the skies for the first time.
The airline’s newest A380 — registered A6-EVN — is the first aircraft to be fitted with Emirates’ first-ever premium economy product. It departed from Dubai (DXB) for London (LHR) just before 15:00.
So far, we know that as of Monday, this aircraft will operate the daily rotation of EK3 and EK4 from Dubai to London and back. Further routes to feature the new cabin have yet to be announced by the airline.
However, we’ll have to wait a little while longer before we’re able to purchase seats using cash or miles to experience the airline’s latest cabin. Until more of Emirates’ aircraft feature the premium economy cabin, the airline will be offering seats in premium economy on a discretionary basis to valued Emirates customers by way of spot upgrades.
The new cabin features 56 seats in a 2-4-2 layout. Each seat with a width of 19.5 inches, 40 inches of pitch and an 8-inch recline, the spacious new seats are sure to be an upgrade in comfort from economy.
The new A380 aircraft Emirates is set to take delivery of also feature some minor improvements to other cabins on board, including better ergonomically designed seats in economy as well as reupholstered seats in business.
TPG U.K. reached out to Emirates to find out more about which routes are planned to feature the new product, as well as the cost in miles but did not receive a response by time of publication.
Featured image courtesy Emirates
