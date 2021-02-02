Emirates to operate one-way flights from the UK to Dubai
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Despite the U.K.’s ban on all passenger traffic from the UAE, Emirates Airline plans to resume one-way passenger flights from London and Manchester to Dubai.
The Dubai-based airline announced on Monday that it is set to resume passenger flights, despite having suspended all U.K. service just days prior.
Sign up to receive the daily TPG newsletter for more airline news!
As of Tuesday morning, Emirates is showing one-way-flights from London and Manchester available for purchase for flights on Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively. Manchester to Dubai will operate with four weekly frequencies, while London to Dubai will operate daily. Emirates will utilise a Boeing 777 aircraft on both one-way routes.
As of 29 January at 1 p.m., the U.K. both added the UAE to its travel ban list and implemented a ban on all arriving passenger flights from the UAE. As such, not only are non-national and non-residents of the U.K. not permitted to enter the U.K. from the UAE, but all passenger flights can no longer operate. The move to add the UAE to the travel ban list and halt arriving flights came amidst fear of the spread of the South African variant of the novel coronavirus.
Related: UK bans all passenger flights from the UAE, adds 3 countries to travel ban list
There are no exceptions to the U.K.’s ban on passenger flights from Dubai. As such, those who are in Dubai and are eligible to enter the U.K. must fly via another airport. Neighbouring Doha, the home of Qatar Airways, isn’t an option because the airline has suspended ticket sales between Dubai and Doha. Etihad Airways, also based in the UAE, is also banned from the U.K. and is only selling one-way flights from the U.K. to Abu Dhabi (AUH).
The U.K. remains in its third national lockdown, which makes non-essential travel illegal. As such, holidays and non-essential flights to Dubai are out of the question. Instead, Emirates is targeting those who need to travel to Dubai for essential reasons and UAE nationals seeking repatriation.
“Emirates is reinstating outbound flights from the UK to Dubai primarily to help return passengers, particularly UAE residents, to get home,” Emirates said in a statement. “Passenger services inbound to the U.K. remain suspended as per government directives. Customers seeking to leave the U.K. on these services should ensure that they are authorised to travel under the latest U.K. government rules, and meet the travel requirements of their final destination.”
For travellers who are still permitted to enter the U.K. from the United Arab Emirates, which includes British and Irish nationals as well as third-country nationals who have residency in the U.K., will soon be permitted to undergo their 10-day quarantine in a government-supervised hotel. The government is expected to announce additional details of the hotel quarantine programme this week.
Related: Everything you need to know about the UK’s hotel quarantine policy
Featured photo by NIcky Kelvin/The Points Guy.
Sign-up Successful!
Welcome to The Points Guy!
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.