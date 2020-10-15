Emirates postpones Gatwick return, reduces A380 service to Manchester
There are set to be some changes to Emirates’ scheduled return flights between the U.K. and its hub in Dubai (DXB). As reported by Routes Online, the Middle Eastern carrier has updated its schedule regarding its operations in the U.K.
The most significant change is regarding the restarting of flights between Gatwick (LGW) and Dubai (DXB). The service will now resume as of 28 March 2021 instead of 1 December 2020 and is currently scheduled to be operated by the airline’s Airbus A380 aircraft.
There will also be a small change to the aircraft operating the airline’s Manchester (MAN) to Dubai (DXB) route. Emirates will continue to operate 10 weekly flights as of 1 December 2020, however, the A380 will only fly the route five times per week, rather than six times per week.
As of that date, the A380 will operate on Mondays, Wednesday, Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays. The remaining services will be operated by the Boeing 777 on Tuesdays, Fridays, twice on Saturdays and one of the Sunday services.
Heathrow will see no changes, continuing with four daily services, operated twice by the A380 and twice by the 777.
Emirates resumed flying its A380s on 15 July — first with service to London Heathrow and Paris. Then, it resumed A380 flights to other destinations for the summer season.
Featured photo courtesy of Emirates.
