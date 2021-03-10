Why you should expect Emirates premium fares to get cheaper
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Like most other airlines around the world, Emirates believes that business travel will take the longest to recover. But instead of waiting for it to return, Emirates is changing how it approaches leisure travellers in order to maximise on ramping up capacity.
Speaking during a panel at ITB Berlin on Tuesday, Emirates President Tim Clark detailed that the airline will target high-end leisure travellers in order to fill up the seats that were once typically filled by business travellers.
Sign up to receive the free bi-weekly aviation newsletter for more industry news!
The inventory that had been allocated to high-paying business travellers for whom money wasn’t an issue has been adjusted to target “higher-end leisure travellers,” Clark said.
“They want flat beds and service,” Clark said. “[We will] adjust our price points to encourage leisure travellers to travel.”
It’s not the average leisure traveller Emirates is targeting. Instead, it’s looking at the luxury leisure traveller who will dish out a bit more cash for a much more luxe experience. In other words, don’t expect to be able to fly Emirates first class for the price of an American Airlines economy ticket to the same destination.
As an airline that operates only a fleet of widebody aircraft — Boeing 777s and Airbus A380s — it’s got plenty of seats to fill.
Dubai-based Emirates is known for its flashy on board offering — especially in its new premium, business and first-class cabins. The airline’s new first-class product — referred to as the “gamechanger” — is widely regarded as one of the best in the sky.
Related: What it’s like flying Emirates first class during the pandemic
From London to Dubai, you can currently find return flights in first class from about £6,000 for mid-summer travel, while business class tends to hover around the £1,800 mark return. The airline first began flying its new premium economy product to London earlier this year, though it’s not showing as available to purchase on Google Flights.
Based on Google Flights’ built-in price-tracking feature, the fares in business-class are lower than average. It’s unclear just how much lower those fares may fall in the coming weeks and months.
According to an annual report by the Global Business Travel Association, the business travel sector isn’t expected to fully recover until 2025.
Also at ITB Berlin on Tuesday, Air France-KLM CEO Ben Smith detailed that the group is working on a similar timeline, believing that business travel will take three to four years to recover.
In November 2020, Emirates posted a $3.4 billion loss in the first six months of the year. The airline temporarily suspended operations at the height of the pandemic, and since, it’s been slow to resume its route network.
Featured photo by Zach Griff/The Points Guy.
Sign-up Successful!
Welcome to The Points Guy!
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.