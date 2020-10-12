Ending soon: Redeeming Tesco Clubcard points for Avios
One of our favourite ways to earn Avios is coming to an end.
Tesco and Avios are dropping the ability to convert your Clubcard points to Avios, as first reported by Head for Points. Fortunately, however, you still have time to earn and redeem those Clubcard points for Avios. Tesco and Avios have given decent warning of this removal, with the scheme set to close from 18 January 2021.
Until 18 January 2021, you will still be able to convert £2.50 worth of Clubcard points to 600 Avios. Based on TPG’s most recent valuations, 600 Avios are worth just less than £7.
If you have elected to have your Clubcard points automatically converted to Avios, they will continue to do so up to and including the November statement. The cutoff date for the November statement is 22 October, which isn’t much notice. However, you can then elect to manually convert to Avios up to and including 18 January 2021.
While Tesco and Avios are removing the ability to transfer Clubcard points to Avios, Tesco is keeping Virgin Atlantic as a partner. In other words, you’ll still be able to convert Clubcard points to Virgin Points — £2.50 in Clubcard vouchers become 625 Virgin Points.
Unfortunately, this is a big cut to the Clubcard programme for those looking to earn bonus Avios on their everyday purchases — and a loss for how you can easily earn Avios without having to step on a plane.
At this point, it remains unclear if Avios will add a replacement to the Tesco Clubcard scheme. If it does, it could partner with one of the other supermarket chains, such as Sainsbury’s, which uses the Nectar programme.
Featured photo by Jason Alden/Bloomberg via Getty Images.
