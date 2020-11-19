Save up to £250 on Etihad flights with new Amex Offers
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
American Express is targeting some of its cardholders to save when spending with Etihad Airways. Reader Ry A. pointed out in the TPG U.K. Lounge that he had received an offer from American Express wherein he could save on his next Etihad flight purchase.
More specifically, the offer allows Ry to save 20% on his Etihad purchase for up to £200 in total savings. In other words, you can save up to £200 on your next Etihad flight if you’re targeted for the Amex Offer.
For more TPG U.K. news delivered each morning to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.
It’s worth noting that if you’re targeted for the offer, you must purchase your ticket with Etihad by 31 December 2020. Additionally, you will only get 20% of your purchase back in the form of a statement credit.
For example, if you purchase a £664 return flight from London (LHR) to Abu Dhabi (AUH) with Etihad, you’ll get £199 back in the form of a statement credit. In other words, you’ll pay just £465 for the flight after the Amex Offer savings kicks in.
Keep in mind, too, that there are strict entry requirements to Abu Dhabi at this time. However, if you book a flexible ticket, it could become an option in 2021. Additionally, all non-essential travel is still off the table, as England is still in a national lockdown until 2 December.
Ry said he found this offer available on his Platinum Cashback Everyday Credit Card from American Express. However, fellow lounge member Ravi K. got a different offer from Etihad Airways.
Ravi’s offer, which he found on his Platinum Card from American Express, is for a statement credit of £250 after spending £500 with the airline. In other words, if Ravi were to purchase the same £664 flight in the example above, he would get £250 back compared to Ry’s maximum savings of £200.
To check to see if either of these offers are available to you, log in to your Amex account and scroll to the bottom of the page and click ‘View All’ in the Amex offers section of your card home page. Once you’ve found the offer you want, click ‘Save to Card’ and be sure to use that card on your eligible purchases.
Featured photo by Nicolas Economou/NurPhoto via Getty Images.
Sign-up Successful!
Welcome to The Points Guy!
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.