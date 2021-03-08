Low-cost German airline announces new routes from England to Palma, Spain
Lufthansa Group-owned Eurowings has announced new routes from two airports in the U.K. to a popular holiday destination.
The low-cost German airline will launch two new routes from Birmingham (BHX) and Manchester (MAN) to Palma, Mallorca (PMI).
As of time of publication, details of the routes’ schedules are currently limited to a twice-weekly frequency from both Birmingham and Manchester. The new nonstop flights from the U.K. to Mallorca aren’t currently available to purchase on the airline’s website.
Prior to the two news routes to Mallorca, Eurowings already served some destinations in the U.K. For example, it operates a seasonal service from Dusseldorf (DUS) to Newquay (NQY), among others. But this latest expansion into the U.K. market comes after increased demand in leisure travel from Brits after Prime Minister Boris Johnson unveiled the U.K.’s roadmap out of lockdown last month.
The new routes may be just the start of the German leisure airline’s U.K. international expansion.
“A further expansion of U.K. flights by Eurowings will be considered in the coming weeks,” the airline said in a press release.
As of 17 May, the preliminary date set for England’s return to international travel, flights to Mallorca are on sale with incumbents on the popular routes, such as with EasyJet, Jet2, Ryanair and TUI. Prices are already into the hundreds of pounds for a one-way flight, but sun-starved Brits hoping for a bargain have options with Ryanair from £34 one-way.
In August 2020, Eurowings announced that it would allow its passengers to pay to block middle seats. Given the airlines already operating routes from Manchester and Birmingham to Mallorca, this could be a selling point for those looking for the most socially distanced escape to the sun this summer.
Featured photo by picture alliance/Getty Images.
