Expect even lower Ryanair fares in the coming months
Ryanair is set to double down on the term ultra-low cost.
Sky News reported on Wednesday that Ryanair CEO Michael O’Leary said the carrier is going to drop its already-low prices for the next six to 12 months in an effort to get passengers booking travel once again.
Once the green light is finally given for the resumption of international travel, Ryanair hopes to be flying 60%-70% of its usual summer schedule for summer 2021.
The news comes after losses plagued the airline’s bottom line after months of coronavirus-induced disruption and travel bans. In early February, before Boris Johnson’s roadmap out lockdown was unveiled, O’Leary was already hopeful of a positive summer.
“We expect to see a very strong return of British families travelling to the beaches of Spain, Portugal, Italy and Greece in relative safety this summer,” O’Leary said earlier this year.
It will be at least mid-April before we have any real idea of a definitive date for the return of international travel. The Global Travel Taskforce had its first meeting on the subject on Tuesday, chaired by Secretary of State for Transport, Grant Shapps.
Time we tell as to just how low Ryanair will go — but realistically speaking, how much lower than £16 return to Greece and Italy could you go? We may even see the return of the £5 one-way flash sale.
Featured image by NurPhoto/Getty Images
