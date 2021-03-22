Fagradalsfjall volcano erupts near Iceland’s capital — here’s what you need to know
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
On Friday night, a volcano erupted near Iceland’s capital Reykjavik, lighting up the night sky. Luckily, there have been no reports of damage or major flight disruptions.
The eruption occurred near Mount Fagradalsfjall, a mountain on the Reykjanes Peninsula, about 20 miles southwest of Reykjavik. Despite being considered small by volcano standards, the red lava spewing out of the ground provided residents with some awe-inspiring views. It also brought some relief for locals, following thousands of small earthquakes in the area in recent weeks.
For more TPG news delivered each morning to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.
The Icelandic Meteorological Office (IMO) confirmed that the eruption is still ongoing as of Sunday afternoon, but lava fountain activity is low. No volcanic ash has been detected, though a high level of volcanic gases has been measured close to the eruption site.
A shout out to the scientists who set up the live webcam and then stopped for a #volcano selfie.#iceland #icelandvolcano #Fagradalsfjall https://t.co/MRuAPlAfon pic.twitter.com/sciM6DSGuS
— Christopher Becke (@BeckePhysics) March 20, 2021
Related: How pilots deal with volcanic ash encounters
Unlike the Eyjafjallajökull volcano eruption in 2010, which completely shut down European airspace, this eruption didn’t cause disrupt flights too much. Flights in and out of Keflavik International Airport (KEF) were cancelled on Friday but have since returned to normal operations. That said, there aren’t too many scheduled flights in and out of Iceland at the moment anyway.
Iceland truly lives up to its name “the land of fire & ice”. After weeks of earthquakes, Iceland yesterday experienced its first volcanic eruption in 6 years. Starting last night at the mountain Fagradalsfjall on the Reykjanes peninsula, the glow of the lava can now be seen. pic.twitter.com/5EL6ilhl0I
— Icelandair (@Icelandair) March 20, 2021
Overall, this eruption shouldn’t have an impact on travel to the island. Iceland recently reopened its borders, welcoming tourists who have been vaccinated against COVID-19.
Featured photo by Vilhelm Gunnarsson/Getty Images
Sign-up Successful!
Welcome to The Points Guy!
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.