Flybe to return to skies after being bought out of administration
Flybe, the U.K.’s former much loved regional airline, is likely to be back in the skies again — maybe as soon as early 2021.
Sky News reported that the sale of the Flybe businesses and assets, including the brand, intellectual property, stock and equipment has been made to Thyme Opco, said to be a shareholder.
A spokesperson for Thyme Opco commented on the sale that it hopes to bring back aviation jobs and regional connectivity to the U.K.
They said: “The airline is not only a well-known U.K. brand, but it was also the largest regional carrier in the EU, so while we plan to start off smaller than before, we expect to create valuable airline industry jobs, restore essential regional connectivity in the UK and contribute to the recovery of a vital part of the country’s economy.”
There are still a couple of final hurdles to overcome before the airline can officially return to the skies, but the airline’s administrator is hopeful that this will be as soon as 2021.
“While the transaction is still subject to certain confidential conditions, the deal is expected to allow the Flybe business to restart operations as a regional airline in the U.K. under the Flybe brand in early 2021”, they said.
Flybe was a very early casualty of the COVID-19 outbreak, as the sudden drop in demand for air travel meant the already struggling airline entered the red. Flybe’s bankruptcy came just months after it was announced that it would be rebranded and renamed Virgin Connect and become part of the Virgin family.
With demand for travel rumoured not to return to 2019 levels for at least a few more years, the jury’s out on whether this new investment and relaunch of Flybe will mean a fresh new takeoff or another emergency landing.
Featured photo by GEOFF CADDICK/AFP/Getty Images
