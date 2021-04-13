French Polynesia will reopen to international travellers on 1 May
French Polynesia had been a popular destination for travellers seeking a pandemic getaway until it closed to international travellers in February.
The collectivity of France, which includes the sought-after islands of Tahiti, Bora Bora and Moorea will reopen to international travellers on 1 May, according to French Polynesia’s president.
“We are going to put in place a protocol at the entry of our borders using virological testing, serological testing, vaccine and ETIS (Electronic Travel Information System),” said President Edouard Fritch last week.
Fritch travelled to Paris and justified reopening by saying that the pandemic in French Polynesia was under control and that COVID-19 vaccines were available for all residents.
French Polynesia officially reopened to tourism last July. Travellers must present a negative RT-PCR COVID-19 test taken within three days before departure, and travellers bound for Tahiti are subjected to a 10-day quarantine. According to Johns Hopkins University, French Polynesia has recorded over 18,000 cases of the novel coronavirus and 141 deaths.
Under the rules put in place in February, travellers to or from French Polynesia had to “justify that his situation falls under one of the three imperative reasons: personal/family, health [or] professional.”
Family reasons include situations like the death of a relative, health reasons include a “vital medical emergency” and professional reasons include healthcare workers combatting the COVID-19 pandemic. All acceptable reasons require documented proof.
The country has not yet released details on reopening including if Brits will be allowed to visit.
