Gift free Hilton elite status to your family or friends for a limited time
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Hilton Honors allows anyone who spends 60 or more nights with the chain in a calendar year to gift elite status to another Honors member. However, Hilton is expanding this benefit to all of its highest elites for a limited time, regardless of how you earned your status.
Beginning next week until 31 January 2021, Hilton Diamond and Lifetime Diamond members will be able to gift elite status for one year to a family member or friend. Diamond members will be able to gift mid-tier Gold status, while Lifetime Diamond members can gift top-tier Diamond status.
For more TPG news, deals and points and miles tips delivered each morning to your inbox, subscribe to our daily newsletter.
Gifting Hilton Honors elite status
This holiday season, Hilton Honors is surprising its Diamond members with a special gift. Beginning next week until 31 January 2021, Hilton will allow Diamond members to gift Hilton Honors Gold to a person of their choosing and Lifetime Diamond members to gift Diamond status.
This limited-time perk will be available to all Diamond members, regardless of how many nights you completed this year. So, you’ll still be able to take advantage of this even if you got your status for free as a benefit of BA Gold Guest List status, which is quite generous.
Instructions on how to redeem this gift will be emailed early next week, so keep your eyes peeled. Also, this promotion is in addition to Hilton’s usual elite status gifting programme. Members who completed 60 or 100 qualifying nights this year will still be able to gift Gold or Diamond status to another individual, respectively.
Gifted status is typically good for 365 days from the gift date — it doesn’t follow the programme year. Once the status has been gifted, you can’t make any changes to the recipient, so choose wisely.
What is Hilton elite status worth?
Assuming you travel enough to get full use from them, Gold and Diamond status are worth $1,255 and $3,025, respectively. However, even if you’re not travelling too much these days, you can still get decent value from them.
Mid-tier Gold status is typically earned after 20 stays or 40 nights or by earning 75,000 base points in a calendar year (which equates to $7,500 in spending), but for the 2021 qualification year, Hilton has cut those requirements in half. It’s one of the best mid-tier hotel statuses out there, getting you perks like an 80% points bonus, a fifth night free on award stays, space-available upgrades, late check-out and even free breakfast.
Top-tier Diamond status requires 30 stays or 60 nights or 120,000 base points ($12,000 in spending) — or half of that in 2021. It takes things up a notch by offering suite-upgrades, guaranteed lounge access and a 100% points bonus.
That being said, it’s important to remember that there are other ways to fast-track Hilton elite status as well. You can unlock complimentary Hilton Gold status with The Platinum Card from American Express.
Related: Why Hilton should add a new elite tier above Diamond
Bottom line
Hilton Honors has done a great job keeping its members engaged throughout the pandemic, and this new benefit for Diamond members is just the cherry on top. Moves like being the first hotel chain to extend elite status and then significantly reduce qualification criteria for next year helped Hilton win the Best Hotel Loyalty Programme title in this year’s TPG Awards. However, time will tell whether making status so attainable will ultimately devalue the programme.
Featured image by Benji Stawski/The Points Guy.
Sign-up Successful!
Welcome to The Points Guy!
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.