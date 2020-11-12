Greece removed and 8 countries added to travel corridors list
Although we’re currently in lockdown, the government is making amendments to its travel corridors list. As he has every week for the past few months, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps announced on Thursday afternoon via Twitter the latest changes to England’s travel corridor list.
This week, Bahrain, Chile, Iceland, Cambodia, Laos, Qatar, Turks & Caicos and the United Arab Emirates have been added to the travel corridor list. At the same time, the entirety of Greece (with the exception of Corfu, Crete, Rhodes, Zakynthos and Kos) has been removed from the list. Additionally, the travel ban on Denmark has been extended for a further 14 days.
Transport Secretary Grant Shapps made the announcement on his Twitter that as of 4 a.m. on Saturday, 14 November, travellers entering England from Greece (with the above island exceptions) will have to quarantine for 14 days.
At the same time, arrivals from the above eight countries will no longer have to quarantine for 14 days on their return to England.
Keep in mind, however, that as of 5 November, travel for non-essential reasons is no longer an option. Until lockdown is lifted on 2 December, Britons can’t travel for non-essential reasons. These travel corridor changes apply to those who have to travel for essential reasons or those who are already abroad, looking to return home to England.
This week did see adjustments to the travel corridors list at a regional level by keeping Corfu, Crete, Rhodes, Zakynthos and Kos on the list. In September, the government unveiled its regional corridor approach. With it, the government can make decisions based on regions — like islands — rather than placing or removing an entire country from the list.
Interestingly, earlier this week, Shapps said that the Global Travel Taskforce had made “good progress” towards developing a testing programme to exist alongside quarantine requirements. With it, a passenger who arrives from a non-travel corridor country could see “a much reduced period of self isolation” in conjunction with a single test.
However, for the time being, travellers entering England from non-travel corridor countries are still expected to follow the mandatory quarantine requirements.
It’s worth noting that Thursday’s changes apply to travellers arriving in England, not the whole of the U.K. Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland have largely introduced their own sets of travel corridors, which can differ from that of England’s.
The government has said several times that it’s keeping its travel corridor list under review constantly. At any moment, the government could add or remove countries from its list.
Featured photo by Daniel Ross/The Points Guy.
