Last chance on an amazing deal: Save 50% on all long-haul Avios redemptions
Last week, British Airways launched one of the best redemption sales we’ve seen in years. The carrier’s Executive Club launched a massive sale where you can spend 50% fewer Avios on long-haul redemptions and 25% fewer Avios on short-haul redemptions. And today is the last day to take advantage.
Best of all, these savings can be used in any cabin of service. In other words, you can fly in BA’s first class for 50% fewer Avios than you would otherwise be used to spending.
Before getting into some of the specifics, note that this is a limited-time offer. And when it expires, it’s unlikely to make a return. You must book by 13 October for travel between 6 October 2020 and 6 June 2021 — you can book far enough in advance to take advantage of summer 2021 holiday savings.
This offer is especially lucrative because it isn’t limited to the cheapest economy fares. Instead, you can book in BA’s First cabin or in Club World/Club Suite for half the price of a ticket you would normally get. So while you can book long-haul economy awards for a fraction of the price, if you’ve long had a premium cabin redemption on the mind, this could be the perfect opportunity to book it.
There’s no need to enter a code when searching. Instead, the reduced price — whether it’s 50% or 25%, depending on the destination — should show as the result. Keep in mind, however, you will still be responsible for paying the taxes, fees and surcharges on the award ticket, which can be exorbitant — especially if it’s travel originating in the U.K. Also keep in mind that the discount applies only to BA-operated flights, though for both one-way and return itineraries.
Here are some examples of what you could book:
New York (JFK) to London (LHR) for 25,000 Avios + £584 one-way in First:
London (LHR) to Los Angeles (LAX) for 42,500 Avios + £427 one-way in First:
Sydney (SYD) to London (LHR) for 85,000 Avios + £259 one-way in First:
London (LHR) to Sydney (SYD) for 170,000 Avios + £755 return in First:
Tel Aviv (TLV) to London (LHR) for 15,625 Avios £189 one-way in Club Suite:
According to Head for Points, the offer is also eligible to be used with a BA Companion Voucher, allowing you to unlock absolutely incredible value. If you have a Companion Voucher, this is an opportunity to unlock perhaps the greatest value you will ever get from your Avios. For example, you can book yourself and a companion on a reward for 50% the cost of a trip for one person.
If you’re short on Avios at the moment, keep in mind that it’s easy to rack up that balance quickly. Perhaps the quickest way of all is by transferring American Express Membership Rewards to the British Airways Executive Club. Points transfer at a 1:1 rate, meaning 1,000 Amex points can be transferred to your BA account and become 1,000 Avios. The transfer is instantaneous.
