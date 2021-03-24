Fast track option for quicker IHG elite status
Interested in earning IHG Platinum Elite status? IHG Rewards Club has a new fast track opportunity available for registrations before 31 August 2021. This fast track promotion allows members to earn Platinum status after just five nights within 90 days. To qualify, you can stay at any IHG Global Brands, including Intercontinental, Kimpton, Crowne Plaza and Holiday Inn hotels.
Here is the breakdown:
- Stay 5 nights within 90 days of registration to earn Platinum Elite status until December 2022
- Stay 2 nights within 90 days of registration to earn Gold Elite status until December 2022
If you have two or more IHG stays coming up, signing up for this promotion is definitely worthwhile. Just keep in mind the following stipulations:
- You have to register before checking into your first eligible stay
- This promotion is valid for stays between 8 March 2021 and 29 November 2021
- Members will only be awarded status for nights occurring within this period
- The nightly rate needs to be at least $30 and award nights don’t qualify
- This offer can be combined with current IHG promotions
Bottom line
Before jumping on the opportunity, see if the IHG Platinum Elite benefits are a good fit for your travel habits. Some of the key benefits of this status include late check-out for all brands, priority check-in, space-available upgrades, guaranteed availability and a welcome amenity as determined by each brand.
Some downsides to the Platinum Elite status are a lack of breakfast benefits and sometimes the upgrades are marginal.
