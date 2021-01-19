Limited time: 100% bonus when you buy Hilton points
Perhaps you’re looking to redeem your Hilton Honors points for an unforgettable stay at the Waldorf Astoria Maldives, the Hilton Moorea in French Polynesia or the Grand Wailea Maui. Or, maybe you’re looking to book a quick weekend getaway at the Conrad New York Downtown. No matter your dream, another Hilton buy points promotion can potentially help you get there.
Current promotional period
This latest promotion started on 18 January, and you’ve got until 5 March 2021, at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time (4:59 a.m. on 6 March GMT).
You’ll receive 100% bonus points for purchasing points, beginning at 15,000 points. You can buy a maximum of 80,000 points with this promotion and receive 160,000 points, with a total cost of $800.
However, remember that Hilton Honors caps the points you can buy within a calendar year at 80,000 points. So, if you buy the maximum number of points during this promotion, you won’t be able to buy more Hilton points this year unless a future promotion temporarily increases the calendar year maximum.
Click here to buy Hilton points with a 100% bonus.
Should you buy Hilton points during this promotion?
Typically, when Hilton sells points, they go for one cent each. But, this bonus allows you to snag points for half of that at 0.5 cents apiece. TPG values Hilton points at 0.6 cents each (or 0.4p), so this sale means you can acquire points for less than the average redemption value.
While we don’t often advise buying points without a specific redemption in mind, doing so can be useful when you’re one or two nights short of making a dream holiday complete. In other words, if you already have 200,000 Honors points but need 350,000 points for a specific booking, jumping on promos like this allow you to book your trip now.
It’s also useful for last-minute bookings at lower category properties. After all, these properties often have inflated cash prices but are affordable when staying with points.
Hilton also gives its elites the fifth night free when redeeming for award stays, increasing the value of your points by 20% when staying in increments of five nights. Also, Hilton’s Points and Money Rewards can sometimes allow you to get as much as one cent per point toward subsidizing the cost of a luxury hotel.
It can also make sense to buy points for stays at luxury hotels like the Conrad Bora Bora Nui or the Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills, where room rates can reach $1,000 a night. If you can maximize the fifth night free on award bookings at these top-tier Hilton properties that generally cost 90,000 to 95,000 points a night, this promo allows you to effectively purchase rooms for $360 to $380 a night (about £265 to £280).
Bottom line
When buying Hilton points, Points.com processes the transaction. If you’re looking to top up your Hilton Honors account, this could be a good time to do so.
