Hilton Honors cuts status match requirements in half for 2021
Before the end of 2020, Hilton Honors announced it would be extending status for current elites and making it easier to qualify for status in 2021.
In addition to cutting its usual qualification requirements in half, Hilton has also reduced its status match requirements. While this may not come in handy for everyone in the immediate future, it’s worth keeping in mind for when travel returns to normal.
Hilton Honors status match programme
Like many hotel brands, Hilton offers status match opportunities for elites in other hotel loyalty programmes. This means if you have elite status with another programme, you can receive complimentary Hilton Honors elite status.
Anyone eligible for a status match will be matched to Gold status for 90 days. While you can’t get an instant match to top-tier Diamond, you can still fast-track it.
Here are the challenges you can complete during your 90-day trial period to either extend your Gold status or upgrade to Diamond:
- Gold: Stay five nights to keep Gold through 31 March 2023
- Diamond: Stay nine nights to be upgraded to Diamond through 31 March 2023
These requirements are half of what Hilton required in the past. Previously, you needed to stay 10 nights or 18 nights to extend your Gold or Diamond status (respectively).
You can submit a status match through this link. You’ll need to provide the following information:
- Name
- Hilton Honors account number
- Hotel loyalty programme status you want Hilton Honors to match
- Current status level with the hotel loyalty programme you want to match
- Proof of status with the hotel loyalty programme you want to match
- Screenshot of your current account status or your current and active membership card
- Proof of stay in the last 12 months with the hotel loyalty programme you want to match
- Screenshot of your previous reservations or hotel receipt, redacting any personal information other than your name and membership number
Hilton doesn’t publish which statuses from other programmes are eligible for a match. Based on TPG reader reports, statuses like Marriott Gold Elite, IHG Platinum, Choice Diamond and Best Western Diamond should match to Gold.
Gold status is normally earned after 20 stays, 40 nights or by earning 75,000 Base Points in a calendar year. Likewise, Diamond status is typically earned after 30 stays, 60 nights or by earning 120,000 base points in a calendar year. However, as previously mentioned, these requirements have been cut in half for 2021.
Gold status includes perks like bonus points, room upgrades and complimentary breakfast. Meanwhile, Diamond includes a few more perks like upgrades to suites and guaranteed Executive Lounge access. Assuming you end up staying at Hilton enough to earn your status level through stays, nights or base points, TPG values Honors Gold status at $1,255 (about £923) and Honors Diamond status at $3,025 (about £2,225).
While there’s substantial value to be found with this status match, there are several ways to get status without completing any nights at all. Hilton Gold status comes as an automatic benefit of The Platinum Card from American Express.
Bottom Line
It’s great to see that Hilton has not only extended its status match programme but also reduced its requirements. Being able to effectively earn two years of top-tier Diamond status in just nine nights is terrific. The only major thing to keep in mind is that you must provide proof of stay in the last 12 months with the programme you’re matching from, which could be tough given the pandemic.
One final note: If you’re looking to status match and begin a challenge shortly before a trip or set of stays, don’t wait until the last minute. Hilton’s website says to allow five to seven business days for a response. Some TPG readers have noted that previous versions of this status match and challenge required multiple submissions of additional information or different file formats before their new status took effect.
Featured image by Darren Murph / The Points Guy.
