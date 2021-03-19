In Chicago, Hilton opens its 100th Curio Collection property — plus 5 of our favourite Curio hotels
Hilton shared on Thursday the news that it had officially opened its 100th property in the Curio Collection by Hilton: Sable at Navy Pier in Chicago.
As its name would suggest, the brand-new hotel is at the city’s popular Navy Pier, a sight that attracts about 9 million visitors a year, according to a press release from Hilton. In addition to the brand-new Curio Collection hotel, it’s home to public parks, restaurants, shopping, a large Ferris wheel — known as the Centennial Wheel — and more.
Sable is Navy Pier’s first hotel in its 100-plus-year history. It features 223 rooms and suites trimmed with decor and furniture that echoes the nautical feel and history of Navy Pier.
According to Hilton, “Each room boasts floor-to-ceiling windows with unparalleled lake and skyline views, along with corner room upgrades, serenity beds and spacious living room areas. The angled surfaces of each room’s window seat create a textured exterior that allows the ever-changing range of light, shadow and colour of the lake to reflect within the space, offering a truly unique perspective for locals and out of towners alike.”
Guests can expect multiple on-site dining options, including Offshore Rooftop and Bar, which is “the world’s largest rooftop restaurant [and] bar recognized by Guinness Book of Records,” almost 45,000 square-feet of event and meeting space (hopefully we’ll be able to utilise all that space very soon) and more.
Rooms are available to book now with rates starting from $173 (about £124) or 42,000 Hilton Honors points per night.
Hilton’s Curio Collection has grown impressively over the years and the opening of its 100th property shows the chain is committed to further expansion of this collection of independent, boutique-style hotels.
Similar to Hyatt and Marriott, Hilton sees value in providing travellers with unique, independent hotels in some destinations not typically served well by a full-scale chain property or places that call for something more special than a legacy Hilton brand.
Of course, though, the advantage of a Curio Collection property is the properties fall under Hilton’s brand standards, which is especially important now given the ongoing pandemic, and they allow guests to earn and redeem Honors points for stays and provide all the perks that elite members are entitled to.
Let’s take a look at a few other noteworthy Curio Collection properties from around the world that you may not have even known fall into the Hilton family:
The Trafalgar St. James London, Curio Collection by Hilton
In the heart of Central London, The Trafalgar St. James is an ideal base to explore one of the world’s most vibrant cities. The National Gallery is practically at the hotel’s doorstep and Buckingham Palace is just a short walk away. Back at the hotel, enjoy a refreshing cocktail with stunning views of the city from The Rooftop, a bar and lounge featuring al fresco tables for drinking and eating.
Grand Hotel des Sablettes Plage, Curio Collection by Hilton
This seaside gem dating back to the 1880s is an idyllic place to relax and take in the slow pace of life in the South of France. In between Marseille and Nice, the Grand Hotel des Sablettes provides guests with direct access to the Mediterranean Sea and the Promenade Jean Charcot for exquisite dining options. The resort offers a full spa with indoor and outdoor pools and a stunning deck perfect for catching rays of sun during the long summer days.
Hotel del Coronado, Curio Collection by Hilton
With an illustrious history spanning over 130 years, the Hotel del Coronado near San Diego ranks up there with some of the most iconic hotels in the U.S. The hotel’s grand design with its instantly recognizable red roof has been a hotspot for anyone looking to enjoy Southern California’s favourable weather and beautiful beaches throughout its history. Guests can choose between numerous dining and drinking options as well as take advantage of the hotel’s full-service spa and fitness centre.
Hoodoo Moab, Curio Collection by Hilton
Just a 10-minute drive from Arches National Park, the Hoodoo Moab is an oasis in the middle of the desert. Take in views of the magnificent red rocks from practically all points on the property, take a dip in the refreshing outdoor pool and unwind with a glass of wine at the hotel’s steakhouse or with a relaxing massage at the full-service spa.
Kyukaruizawa Kikyo, Curio Collection by Hilton
Located in the mountains near Nagano, Japan, the Kyukaruizawa hotel is a traditional Japanese retreat ideally located for exploring the beautiful landscape — a nice change of pace from the frenetic cities of the country. The hotel has a Japanese public bath, two spas, a beautiful courtyard lined with trees and more. One of the on-site restaurants is helmed by Chef Manami Ishii, who earned a Michelin star at another restaurant in Japan.
Featured image courtesy of Hilton
