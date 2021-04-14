10 holiday lets that are still available for this weekend
Domestic holidays have returned! Since Monday 12 April, self-contained accommodations throughout England have been permitted to reopen. And, with Wales already having restarted the same domestic holidays, holidaymakers can now plan trips both to England and Wales.
Under the latest lift in lockdown measures, planning a domestic staycation in a self-contained accommodation — such as a holiday home, cottage, yurt or holiday boat — allows you to search through a number of providers for different options. While many holiday lets are sold out for much of this summer and even more so this weekend, there are still a number of great finds still available.
Keep in mind that while self-contained accommodations are once again permitted, you are restricted to who you can travel with. Current restrictions only allow you to travel with those within your household or those within your support bubble. Additionally, you must not share a car with anyone from outside your house or support bubble.
If you were late to get to booking after the roadmap out of lockdown announcement, you’ll be pleased to know that it’s not too late — even for stays this weekend. We searched for some holiday lets that are still available for this weekend for stays from Friday through Sunday. Sometimes, a two-night getaway is all you need to refresh, recharge and come back home with a fresh set. Here are 10 of our finds.
1. Castle Top Retreat — Nettleton, Lincolnshire
The name pretty much sums up what you can expect from this cottage — a retreat on the top of a castle. This castellated structure can sleep 10 across five bedrooms and it also has four bathrooms. Oh, and there’s also a castle top hot tub to enjoy. The interior of the castle is modern with updated furnishings in the kitchen. The castle is located in the countryside with sweeping views, but it’s within walking distance of the village of Nettleton.
Book on Sykes Holiday Cottages for £1,259 for the two-night stay.
2. Manor House Shepherds Hut — Hexham, Northumberland
Set within the grounds of a Grade II-listed Manor House you’ll find this idyllic shepherds hut. Each morning, you can wake up to stunning views over the North Tyne Valley and beyond before heading out to explore the small village of Birtley. Inside the shepherds hut is a fully equipped kitchenette, log-burning stove, a double bed and a sitting area. A private shower facility and toilet are not in the hut, but are located close by.
Book on Original Cottages for £320 for the two-night stay.
3. The Hay Barn — Hetton-Le-Hole, Northumberland
This idyllic Durham countryside home is the perfect getaway. While it’s located on a working farm, the modern and stylish interior feels fresh out of an interior design magazine. With a wood-burning stove, you can keep warm in the still-chilly northern air. End your day with a drink in the front garden while watching the sun set. Located just eight miles away from Durham city centre, this property offers the perfect mix of country zen and the convenience of being close to it all. It can sleep six people across three bedrooms, and pets are allowed.
Book on Sykes Holiday Cottages for £564 for the two-night stay.
4. Daisy House — Cirencester, Cotswolds
Located in Cirencester in Mill Villiage, this holiday home sleeps up to seven guests across four bedrooms. There’s a wood-burning stove as well as a modern kitchen. The rear deck is the real highlight, as it overlooks a small water garden with water lilies.
Book on Oliver’s Travels for £1,374 for the two-night stay.
5. Castlewood Cottage — Skipton, South Yorkshire Dales
Spend a weekend exploring the Yorkshire Dales in this mid-century dwelling in the town of Skipton. The charming kitchen is perfect for dining in at the weekend with modern appliances. While the interior of this cottage is ideal for a cosy night in, you’re in the perfect location to explore all the Dales have to offer — from cycling the Tour de Yorkshire routes to walking through Bolton Abbey.
Book on Sykes Holiday Cottages for £536 for the two-night stay.
6. Shore-Leas — Mawgan Porth, Cornwall
Holiday lets in Cornwall are hard to find this summer — especially with such short notice. This beautiful property, which is just a short walk from Mawgan Porth Bay, can sleep up to six guests across its three bedrooms. There’s a hot tub with sea views for an extra cost and a lovely grassy terraced garden. Whether you’re in the market for beach access, long walks or trips to the village, Shore-Leas has it all.
Book on Original Cottages for £711 for the two-night stay.
7. Gelert Pod — St Asaph, North Wales
Opt for a pod stay in this beautiful detached cabin located within one acre of private secluded grounds. Near the village of Rhuallt in North Wales, this pod gives you the best of both worlds: a luxury accommodation with a rustic feel. There’s a kitchen within the pod, as well as a seating area, double bed, wood-burning stove, bathroom and an outdoor deck area. The pod can sleep two people.
Book on Sykes Holiday Cottages for £377 for the two-night stay.
8. Bayeux Cottage — Battle, Sussex
Mix history and holiday in this cottage in Battle, Sussex. The Bayeux Cottage dates back to the 17th Century and can sleep up to 10 people across five bedrooms. Be prepared for a charming and serene stay with low ceilings and lovely exposed beams and stone. Battle high street is located just up the road, so you’re in the middle of it all with shops nearby and dining options aplenty.
Book on Sykes Holiday Cottages for £1,145 for the two-night stay.
9. Foel Fach — Machynlleth, Mid Wales
This detached home is perfect for your Welsh getaway. The outdoor lawn and patio area are perfect for a barbeque. Inside, you’ll find a lounge and fully equipped kitchen, as well as two wood-burners. Snuggle up under the high ceilings and exposed stone walls with a good book. Oh, and did we mention the spectacular and breathtaking views? This is a property not to be missed.
Book on Original Cottages for £400 for the two-night stay.
10. High Hall — Appletreewick, South Yorkshire Dales
For those with a higher budget — and a larger household, as this house can sleep 14 people — this Grade II-listed house will surely delight. It has it all, really: history, modern amenities, a wood-burning stove, a grand piano, a kitchen garden, a cast iron claw-foot bath and much more. Oh, and there’s a hot tub set above the kitchen garden. With cycling trails and walking paths right outside the front door, you won’t be looking for something to keep you busy. This is truly a stunning house.
Book on Sykes Holiday Cottages for £1,988 for the two-night stay.
Bottom line
If you were late to planning your first getaway out of lockdown, you still have options available. These are just some of the options that are still available for stays this weekend. But, they may not last long. Act quick if you want to lock one in for a last-minute getaway.
Featured photo of High Hall courtesy of Sykes Holiday Cottages.
