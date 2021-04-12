The Park Hyatt New York is open once again — and other high-end properties are set to follow
One of New York’s top hotels has officially reopened to guests.
As of 1 April, the Park Hyatt New York opened its doors once again after months of closure due to the coronavirus pandemic.
In a shimmering glass tower on the so-called “Billionaire’s Row” in Manhattan, the Park Hyatt has long been a favourite place to stay for those with Hyatt points to spend (and other well-heeled visitors to the city), thanks to its spacious and elegant rooms and high-end service and amenities.
While the hotel’s Living Room Restaurant and Lounge and Nalai Spa are expected to reopen in “the coming months,” you can still take advantage of the property’s other signature amenities. The gorgeous saltwater pool is now open from 6:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. and guests can book 45-minute visits to accommodate for social distancing measures. The fitness centre is open 24 hours a day and in-room dining is available from 7 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. daily.
Additionally, the hotel is offering complimentary two-hour bicycle rentals to enjoy the improving weather in the city as well as a free third night when you stay at least two in an “upgraded room.” And for any locals in need of a change of scenery, the hotel is also participating in the chain’s “Work From Hyatt: Office for the Day” programme that allows guests to use a room as their remote office for the day and grants access to hotel amenities but does not include an overnight stay. (If you plan to work from a hotel, make sure it has these amenities before you book.)
Urban hotels coming back to life
Many hotels around the country — and world — have been open for the duration of the pandemic, but on balance, most of these properties are found in places where people can reach by car.
City hotels, on the other hand, have suffered massively during the pandemic. People simply haven’t been visiting crowded urban environments, which meant that numerous hotels in cities across the U.S. have either been closed temporarily or have closed their doors for good.
Among the hotels that survived the pandemic, it looks like spring 2021 is shaping up to be a busy period for reopenings. In New York alone, several marquee properties are set to reopen (opening dates based on the earliest day you’re able to make a new reservation) this season. In addition to the Park Hyatt, these properties are swinging open their doors: the Mandarin Oriental New York (1 April); the Conrad New York Midtown (3 May) and The Ritz-Carlton, New York Central Park (1 June).
Chicago has a number of temporarily closed hotels that will soon open their doors once again, including The Ritz-Carlton, Chicago (5 April); the Park Hyatt Chicago (8 April); Four Seasons Chicago (30 April) and the Conrad Chicago (1 May).
Elsewhere, guests will be able to check-in to hotels including the Four Seasons Palm Beach; Four Seasons San Francisco and San Francisco at Embarcadero; Four Seasons Bora Bora; Four Seasons Bogotá; The Ritz-Carlton, San Francisco and The Ritz-Carlton, Boston by early June of this year.
These soon-to-reopen properties join other high-end hotels that have already reopened in markets around the world, such as the Four Seasons New York Downtown (November 2020); The Carlyle, a Rosewood Hotel (November 2020); the W South Beach (November 2020); Four Seasons Buenos Aires (Febrruary 2021); Four Seasons Westlake Village in California (March 2021); Four Seasons Oahu at Ko Olina (March 2021) and Rosewood Baha Mar (March 2021).
Bottom line
The properties listed don’t constitute a complete list of big-name hotels that finally have reopening dates, but rather are representative of a larger trend of hotels that were hit especially hard by the pandemic signalling that it’s almost time to welcome guests back once again.
As we continue to see millions more Britons receive a COVID-19 vaccine each day, we can only imagine that this trend will continue as we move to the summer.
As always, before you make any firm travel plans, consult the hotel you’re considering booking to make sure it will be open on your travel dates and which amenities you can expect to take advantage of while you’re staying there.
Featured image courtesy of the Park Hyatt New York
