How to earn a whopping 65 points per pound spent with Marriott
One of the greatest ways to earn a huge stash of points is to stack various offers on top of each other. Right now, thanks to a new limited-time offer on the Marriott Bonvoy American Express Credit Card and other promotions that Bonvoy offers on stays, there’s an opportunity to stack and earn big.
If you play these promotions right, you could earn more than 60 Bonvoy points per pound spent (and additional Avios, bringing the total to over 65). At current TPG U.K. valuations of 0.7p per Bonvoy point and 1.1p per Avios, the 65 combined points would earn you a return of more than 47p in the pound.
In addition, because of current offers available when using your Bonvoy points, such as discounted award nights as part of the Marriott Week of Wonders, you might actually find you extract even more value than our usual valuations when redeeming your points.
Read on to find out how to lock in up to 65 points per pound spent.
Earn points for stays
This is the traditional way of earning Bonvoy points. You earn Bonvoy points straight into your Bonvoy account for stays at Marriott properties. You will earn 10 Bonvoy points per U.S. dollar spent at most properties (bear in mind the currency conversion on U.K. and international stays) on eligible purchases. Eligible purchases include room rate, dining, beverages, rounds of golf and spa treatments.
It’s also worth noting that there is a current promotion that nets an additional 2,500 Bonvoy points per stay on an unlimited number of points and a further 5,000 points after the third stay on stays through 18 October.
Depending on the property and your elite status level with Bonvoy, you will also get a welcome gift on check-in, which can be points or a credit to spend on food and beverage. I have recently been offered welcome gifts of between 500 and 1,000 points per stay.
Credit card points
There is a new limited-time offer on the Marriott Bonvoy American Express Credit Card. The usual 6 points per pound has been increased to 10 Bonvoy points per pound spent at participating hotels between 8 October 2020 and 31 January 2021. The points earned on the credit card are in addition to the points you will be issued per each dollar spent on the rate and additional expenses at the property.
If you don’t already have this credit card, it offers a 20,000-point welcome bonus after spending £3,000 in the first three months. The card is subject to the Amex welcome bonus restrictions and a relatively low annual fee of £75.
Earn via airline shopping portals
It’s no secret that we’re huge fans of airline shopping portals. These allow you to earn points on your online shopping. But it’s easy to forget that you can also earn airline miles through the portal for hotel bookings.
Marriott bookings currently earn up to 5 Avios per pound on the British Airways shopping portal. If Virgin Atlantic Virgin Points are your preferred currency, you can earn up to 4 points per pound spent at Marriott on the Virgin Shops Away portal.
A worked example of earning 65 points per pound
Let’s take these three ways of earning points and implement them in a real-life example. I booked one-night stay for £104 at the Renaissance London Heathrow hotel. Given that I have Bonvoy Platinum status, this is what I earned:
- Standard points for stay = 1,197 (10 points per U.S. dollar, converted to pounds)
- Elite status bonus = 599
- Promotional bonus = 2,500
- Welcome gift = 1,000
- Points earned from Marriott Bonvoy Credit Card = 1,040
- Shopping portal = 520 Avios
In this case, I earned 6,336 Bonvoy points and 520 Avios for my £104 spend. In other words, that’s more than 65 points per pound spent — an incredible return on my stay.
Based on TPG U.K.’s valuations, the 6,856 points are worth a combined £50 — a great return on your stay.
Bottom line
By stacking offers, you can earn big. Although an extreme example, earning more than 65 points per pound is by no means impossible. With low redemption rates currently on offer at some Bonvoy properties, meaning some incredible potential redemptions, you could realise huge value by making sure you earn points from each and every possible angle.
Keep in mind that a number of these promotions are offered for a limited-time only. That said, Marriott is known for often running lucrative promotions, so keep an eye on TPG U.K. and subscribe to our newsletter for the next-available offer.
Featured image by Nicky Kelvin/The Points Guy
