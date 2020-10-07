Hyatt dropping award price of 12 hotels, further delaying peak pricing
Usually, major hotel loyalty programmes increase or decrease the number of points required to stay at various properties in February or March each year. In some programmes, this can impact hundreds of properties — and it’s common that the hotels and resorts we like to use points at increase in award price, while ones we usually don’t care about quite so much are the ones that become less expensive on points.
It’s only October, but the World of Hyatt programme has just announced that it will be forgoing its usual round of hotel category changes in 2021. Not only that, but the programme already delayed the introduction of peak and off-peak award pricing once in March 2020 due to the pandemic, and it has now announced that the introduction will be further delayed until July 2021.
While the big annual Hyatt hotel category shifts won’t happen as usual in 2021, the programme has announced that four hotels will be going up in award price in March 2021. There are also 12 hotels going down in award pricing effective 29 October 2020.
The four hotels that will cost more World of Hyatt points beginning in March 2021 are:
- Hyatt Regency John Wayne Airport: Moving from Category 2 to 3
- Hyatt House Nashville / Downtown – SoBro: Moving from Category 4 to 5
- Mar Monte Hotel, part of The Unbound Collection by Hyatt: Moving from Category 4 to 5
- Park Hyatt Aviara: Moving from Category 5 to 6
The 12 hotels that will cost fewer World of Hyatt points effective 29 October 2020, are:
- Stonebridge Inn, a Destination Hotel: Dropping from Category 5 to 4
- Wailea Grand Champions Villas, a Destination Residence: Dropping from Category 6 to 5
- Wailea Ekolu Village, a Destination Residence: Dropping from Category 6 to 5
- Wailea Ekahi Village, a Destination Residence: Dropping from Category 6 to 5
- Lichenhearth, a Destination Residence: Dropping from Category 6 to 5
- Parker New York: Dropping from Category 6 to 5
- Grand Hyatt Vail: Dropping from Category 7 to 6
- Mauna Lani Point, a Destination Residence: Dropping from Category 7 to 6
- Wailea Elua Village, a Destination Residence: Dropping from Category 8 to 7
- Kaanapali Alii, a Destination Residence: Dropping from Category 8 to 7
- Vail Residences at Cascade Village, a Destination Residence: Dropping from Category 8 to 7
- The Lodge at Spruce Peak, a Destination Hotel: Dropping from Category 8 to 7
As a refresher, here is the World of Hyatt award chart, so you can see the point pricing implications of these category changes.
Hyatt will refund members the point difference for any existing reservations at hotels that require fewer points as of 29 October 2020.
Remember that Hyatt is also currently offering registered members 15% – 25% of your redeemed points back into early January 2021.
Bottom line
With so many members delaying trips due to the ongoing pandemic, it’s nice to know that most trips involving Hyatt points won’t cost more points when 2021 rolls around. Combine this with various promotions and the World of Hyatt’s commitment to extend elite status and various certificates into 2022, and the programme is taking a very customer-friendly stance in a very non-traditional year.
Featured photo courtesy of Grand Hyatt Vail
