Today only: Easily earn 500 bonus Hyatt points in 5 minutes
Hyatt wants you to meditate today. No, really. And if you do it, you’ll walk away with 500 bonus points in your World of Hyatt account.
The hotel brand has teamed up with mindfulness app Headspace to give away 500 bonus points to all members who complete a meditation exercise. On Wednesday, 9 December only, open the Hyatt app on your phone and complete one of the custom Headspace exercises. On completion, you’ll get the 500 bonus points.
You’ll be able to choose from one of three of Hyatt’s custom exercises — Unwind, Reflect or Sleep. Make sure you have the latest version of the Hyatt app in order to access the exercises and keep in mind that you can only get the 500 bonus points one time. Hyatt says to allow up to four weeks to see the bonus points in your Hyatt account.
Based on TPG U.K.’s most recent valuations, 500 Hyatt points are worth about £8. While it’s not a huge sum of points, keep in mind that you are getting them for doing nothing more than helping yourself with a meditation exercise.
In the past couple of weeks, Hyatt has announced an extensive expansion plan for Europe. In the next few years, the hotel giant will focus on growing its global footprint within the continent — including with the opening of the Park Hyatt London River Thames in 2022.
If you’re hooked on Headspace after getting your 500 bonus points on Wednesday, keep in mind that Hyatt’s partnership with the service goes beyond. You can take advantage of guided meditations in-room at select Hyatt properties. Additionally, you can get a 30-day trial subscription to the service through Hyatt.
Featured photo by Westend61/Getty Images.
