Hyatt unveils massive expansion plans for Europe
Hyatt is expanding its presence in Europe. And closer to home, the global hotel giant has already detailed that it plans to open several new properties within the U.K.
In late November, Hyatt announced its plans to open its only Park Hyatt in London. The hotel, which is expected to open in 2022, will be located within the Nine Elms development on the south bank of the Thames. In total, there will be 203 rooms in the Park Hyatt London River Thames, which will have an “international focus,” given its close proximity to the U.S. Embassy.
“The addition of the Park Hyatt brand to London is a key milestone for Hyatt,” Hyatt VP of Development Europe Felicity Black-Roberts said in a statement. “It has always been a priority to bring our luxury Park Hyatt brand back to London, so this is a fantastic opportunity for us.”
Last week, the chain also announced its plans to develop a new Hyatt Regency hotel in West London. The 196-room hotel will open in 2024, called the Hyatt Regency London Olympia. When the hotel opens, it will become the eighth Hyatt property in London.
Currently, Hyatt has five properties open in London: Hyatt Regency London — The Churchill, Andaz London Liverpool Street, Hyatt Place West London Hayes, Hyatt Place London Heathrow Airport and Great Scotland Yard Hotel. Additionally, the chain has plans to open Hyatt Place London City/East in 2021.
Elsewhere around the U.K., Hyatt has properties in Manchester and Birmingham, among others. It plans to open the Hyatt Centric Cambridge and Hyatt Regency Edinburgh within the next two years.
But it’s not just the U.K. that Hyatt is targeting. It also plans to grow its footprint throughout Europe. This week, the brand announced its plans to grow its European portfolio by more than 30% by the end of 2023.
In total, that will see more than 20 hotels opened around the continent. Hyatt’s not just looking at destinations where it already has a presence, either. The brand plans to open hotels in nine new countries.
Already this year, Hyatt’s opened hotels in Malta, Bulgaria, France and Sweden.
“Hyatt is in the process of transforming the hotel landscape in Europe with planned openings for new Hyatt-branded hotels in some of the most sought-after leisure destinations in the world,” said Hyatt SVP Real Estate and Development Peter Norman. “Supported by strong brand recognition and demand for the high-quality experiences for which Hyatt is known, we look forward to welcoming guests and World of Hyatt members in these key European destinations.”
Here’s a look at Hyatt’s expansion plans for the continent:
Albania
- Hyatt Regency Tirana — under development
Bulgaria
- Hyatt Regency Sofia — opened September 2020
Cyprus
- Grand Hyatt Limassol — under development
Czech Republic
- Andaz Prague — under development
Finland
- Grand Hansa Hotel, Helsinki — under development
France
- Hyatt House Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport — opened October 2020
- Hyatt Place Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport — opened October 2020
- Hyatt Place Cannes — under development
- Hyatt Place Rouen — under development
Germany
- The Wellem, Düsseldorf — rebranded from Hyatt House Düsseldorf/Andreas Quarter in November 2020
- Hyatt House Frankfurt Goettheplatz — under development
Iceland
- Hyatt Centric Reykjavik — under development
Malta
- Hyatt Regency Malta — opened October 2020
Portugal
- Hyatt Regency Lisbon — under development
- Andaz Lisbon — under development
Poland
- Hyatt Place Krakow — under development
Russia
- Hyatt Regency Rostov on Don — under development
Spain
- The former Byblos Hotel — under development
Sweden
- Hotell Reisen, Stockholm — opened on 1 December 2020
Switzerland
- Hyatt Regency Zurich Airport The Circle — under development
- Hyatt Place Zurich Airport The Circle — under development
- Alila La Gruyère — under development
Turkey
- Hyatt Regency Izmir Istinye Park — under development
United Kingdom
- Park Hyatt London River Thames in London’s Nine Elms development — under development
- Hyatt Regency Edinburgh Marina, Scotland — under development
- Hyatt Regency London Olympia — under development
- Hyatt Place London City East — under development
- Hyatt Centric Cambridge — under development
Hyatt’s expansion in Europe is a promising one. Specifically, right here in the U.K., the hotel giant is placing a special emphasis. Unfortunately, at this time, most of the properties don’t have planned opening dates. However, for those in the U.K., they’ll likely be opening their doors in the next three to four years.
One of the biggest gaps in the Hyatt portfolio has historically been within Europe. However, Hyatt has clearly noted that and attempted to close that gap with its planned expansion.
Featured photo courtesy of Hyatt.
