You can now pay for your next Hyatt stay with cash, points and a reward night — in one single transaction
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
World of Hyatt has trialled several improvements in 2020. For example, earlier this year, the programme unveiled a new-and-improved check-in experience for reservations at a select number of properties. And World of Hyatt also introduced Pay My Way as a pilot programme for select World of Hyatt members earlier this year.
Pay My Way lets you book one reservation for multiple nights and pay — in a single transaction — using various methods for each night at checkout. Previously, you could only do this by calling the Global Contact Center or making a series of separate bookings online or in the app. Luckily, now this functionality has rolled out to all World of Hyatt members.
For more TPG news delivered each morning to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.
How does Pay My Way work?
To look at how Pay My Way works, let’s look at an example. Using Pay My Way, you could book a stay at the Hyatt Centric The Loop Chicago and pay with a reward night certificate for one night, points for another and cash for the remainder. This means you’ll no longer have to string together a series of reservations at the same property if you’d prefer paying for each night using cash, points, a combination of the two or a reward night certificate.
Here’s how to use the Pay My Way feature:
Log into your World of Hyatt account and search for a hotel to book for two or more nights. Don’t check the “Use Points” box before searching. After searching, click on “Use Pay My Way” under the orange “Book Now” button.
Review how you’d like to pay for each night of the stay. You’ll see the options are the Member Rate in cash, points and Points + Cash in the example below. However, if you have any awards — such as a Category 1 to 4 reward night certificate — it will also be listed here as an option. Once you’ve decided how you’ll pay, click on “Select This Combination.”
The booking process will then confirm your points balance and how you’ll pay for each night of your stay.
This is a handy feature that all World of Hyatt members can now use. However, not all rates and room types are eligible.
Specifically, my searches showed that standard, member, AAA and senior rates are eligible for Pay My Way. But, I found several other rates, including Work from Hyatt, Bed & Breakfast and corporate rates, that aren’t eligible currently.
And, I wasn’t able to book elevated room types or suites using Pay My Way, even though it’s now possible to book Hyatt suites with points online. So, this feature’s usefulness will vary depending on what type of rates and rooms you want to book.
Additional reporting by Katie Genter.
Featured image by Katie Genter/The Points Guy.
Sign-up Successful!
Welcome to The Points Guy!
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.