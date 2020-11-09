Hyatt Place overhauls free breakfast benefit and more
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
One of the best perks of staying at limited-service hotel brands, like Hyatt Place, is free breakfast.
Due to the coronavirus, however, Hyatt Place is overhauling this benefit. The good news is that with limited exceptions, complimentary breakfast will be available to all guests.
However, some hotels will no longer offer a free morning meal, and others are trialling a new paid option. The changes are extensive — and vary widely based on the hotel’s region.
A Hyatt spokesperson exclusively confirmed the news to TPG by offering,
Hyatt’s purpose of care is guiding our recovery and path forward, and we continue to listen to our World of Hyatt loyalty members, guests and customers to understand what will be most important to them in this new world. Leading with a test and learn approach, and with care and creativity in mind, we are embracing the Hyatt Place brand spirit of experimentation by tailoring the brand’s breakfast offering in our regions across the world and responding in innovative ways to incorporate guest and member feedback, as well as evolving global market considerations.
Let’s take a look at how the benefit is “evolving” across the world, starting with the Americas.
For more TPG news delivered each morning to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.
Hyatt Place breakfast changes in the US
Due to the pandemic, most Hyatt Places in the U.S. now offer a complimentary selection of individually wrapped breakfast items, such as hot sandwiches, fruit and yoghurt.
This applies to all guests, not just those who are members of the World of Hyatt loyalty programme. Back in 2018, Hyatt started requiring that guests be members to enjoy free breakfast. Effective immediately, the chain is now removing this restriction (except in certain international regions which we’ll discuss below.)
However, some Hyatt Place properties in the U.S. are transitioning to a tiered model with a free and paid offering. Dubbed “perfectly packaged, carefully served,” all guests staying at one of these 20 pilot hotels will receive continental offerings, like an avocado toast kit, oatmeal, yoghurt and fresh fruit.
If you’re looking for a heartier meal, these hotels will offer more substantial food for sale, including sandwiches, pastries, frittata egg bites and more.
World of Hyatt Globalist members will continue to receive free breakfast at all Hyatt Place locations worldwide, including at these pilot hotels. This top-tier elite perk is limited to two adults and two children occupying the same room as the Globalist member. (A Globalist staying at a pilot hotel is entitled to one paid item per registered guest.)
But this pilot is just the beginning.
The chain plans to analyse feedback from the trial to identify a new Hyatt Place breakfast offering at all U.S. hotels for 2021 and beyond. Stay tuned to TPG for future updates.
The chain did confirm that there are no changes planned for Hyatt House hotels. Guests staying at Hyatt’s other major limited-service brand will continue to receive complimentary breakfast.
Related: How to get free hotel breakfast
Hyatt Place breakfast changes outside the US
Let’s start with the good news.
Hyatt Place hotels in Africa, India and the Middle East will offer a regionally inspired free breakfast for all guests.
However, less-positive changes are afoot in the Asia-Pacific region and Western Europe.
In Asia-Pacific, the benefit differs based on the rate you pay and your membership status. If you book directly with Hyatt (including points redemptions) and you’re a World of Hyatt member, you’ll get free breakfast for up to two guests. Non-members and anyone booking an ineligible rate (i.e. through an online travel agency like Expedia) will only get food for one guest.
Non-members who booked direct may enrol during their stay and enjoy a free hot breakfast for two guests.
Note that the changes in Asia kick in immediately. If you booked prior to 1 November 2020, you’ll receive free breakfast for each registered guest in the room.
In Western Europe, some Hyatt Place hotels are introducing room-only rates that don’t include a morning meal. These cheaper rates could be appealing if you don’t need breakfast — or plan to dine outside the hotel.
Some of the Western European locations to offer room-only rates include:
- Hyatt Place Amsterdam
- Hyatt Place Frankfurt Airport
- Hyatt Place London Heathrow Airport
- Hyatt Place Paris Charles De Gaulle Airport
- Hyatt Place West London/Hayes
Aside from Asia, the revised international policy kicks in on 16 November 2020. Any reservations made beforehand will receive free breakfast for each registered guest.
Related: TPG staff’s picks for some of the world’s best hotel breakfasts
How to determine the region of a Hyatt hotel
To determine the region in which a particular hotel is located, head to the dedicated Hyatt Place webpage and search by location.
The full directory of hotels is broken down by region.
Otherwise, you can call the hotel directly or speak with Hyatt’s contact centre at (800) 323-7249 to determine a particular hotel’s region — and breakfast offering.
Bottom line
Removing the complimentary breakfast benefit in select international hotels is a clear-cut devaluation. Plus, these changes are being implemented with little, if any, warning.
Fortunately, the chain is committed to keeping a free breakfast offering for most guests, including those staying at hotels in the U.S. However, the new tiered pilot could indicate that the brand is planning to monetize this once-free offering.
As the lodging industry looks to recover from the pandemic, offering more perks — not less — will likely be key to getting heads in beds. We’ll have to wait and see how the benefit changes come 2021.
Featured photo courtesy of Hyatt
Sign-up Successful!
Welcome to The Points Guy!
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.