You’ll soon be able to use World of Hyatt points to book villa-style rooms at 9 new US resorts
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
When families or larger groups travel together, it often means reserving multiple hotel rooms, which drives up the cost of lodging.
But, there are hotel properties scattered around the world that specifically cater to larger groups or families, offering villa-style hotel rooms, some with multiple bedrooms, full kitchens and in-unit laundry machines.
For more TPG news delivered each morning to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.
Even better, you can use points at many of these hotels, which typically are part of a timeshare programme.
Marriott Vacations Worldwide is one of the largest players in the timeshare industry, and it recently announced that it would be purchasing a total of nine Welk Resorts — a longtime fixture in the timeshare world but with less recognition than other major brands.
Interestingly, though, when the deal closes in the second quarter of this year, Marriott will incorporate the newly acquired properties under its Hyatt Residence Club brand. Marriott Vacations is a separate company from Marriott International and owns Hyatt Residence Club.
The acquisition will bring the Hyatt Residence Club brand to several new destinations in North America and, best of all, will allow World of Hyatt members to redeem points for large, villa-style accommodations at the following resorts:
- Sirena del Mar in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico
- The Lodges at Timber Ridge in Branson, Missouri
- Welk Resorts Branson Hotel in Branson, Missouri
- El Corazon de Santa Fe in Santa Fe, New Mexico
- The Ranahan in Breckenridge, Colorado
- Welk Resorts San Diego in California
- Desert Oasis by Welk Resorts in Cathedral City, California (near Palm Springs)
- Northstar Lodge in Truckee, California (near Lake Tahoe)
- One Village Place in Truckee, California (near Lake Tahoe)
TPG’s Chris Dong recently stayed at the Hyatt Residence Club in Sedona, Arizona, and was upgraded to a one-bedroom villa that had a full kitchen, separate bedroom and in-unit laundry.
As noted by Ed Pizzarello at Pizza in Motion, most Hyatt Residence Club properties fall in the range of Category 4 to 6, making these properties a great use of World of Hyatt points, especially if you redeem for a larger unit with multiple bedrooms.
One drawback, however, is that Hyatt Residence Club properties don’t recognise some elite benefits of the World of Hyatt loyalty programme, including the breakfast perk for top-tier Globalist members. However, these “shortcomings” are easily overshadowed by the extra space and family-friendly amenities these resorts provide.
Hyatt Residence Club is increasing its portfolio significantly with the acquisition of Welk Resorts and gives the brand an opportunity to expand into several new markets. And for travellers, it means more places — many in places where Hyatt Residence Club didn’t exist before — to redeem your hard-earned points for family- and group-friendly resorts.
Featured image of the Hyatt Residence Club in Sedona, Arizona by Chris Dong/The Points Guy
Sign-up Successful!
Welcome to The Points Guy!
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.