Hyatt to grow its independent collection brands through 2025
Hyatt has detailed its plans to expand its so-called “independent collection brands” — the Unbound Collection by Hyatt, Destination by Hyatt and JdV by Hyatt — to more destinations around the globe, with new openings and developments slated through 2025.
Along with the expansion plans, two of the brands have gotten a new name. What was formerly Destination Hotels has become Destination by Hyatt and the former Joie de Vivre brand is now JdV by Hyatt.
According to a statement from Hyatt, its “independent collection brands encompass diverse properties, each true to its destination … Whether it’s a luxury hotel in The Unbound Collection by Hyatt brand with a rich history, a boutique JdV by Hyatt hotel inspired by its vibrant neighbourhood or an immersive resort retreat within the Destination by Hyatt brand, each hotel delivers one-of-a-kind guest experiences for every occasion.”
The next few years are shaping up to be busy for this trio of brands, with 16 properties scheduled to open or join Hyatt this year and another eight coming online by 2025; all of them located in top destinations around the world, including Biarritz, France; Toronto, Canada; San Miguel de Allende, Mexico; Beijing, China and more.
There are numerous openings scheduled for this year and beyond (you can see a full list here), but here are a few highlights we’re especially excited about:
Hôtel du Palais Biarritz, part of The Unbound Collection by Hyatt in Biarritz, France
This hotel, housed in a palace (no, really, this is the only hotel that’s officially designated as a palace on the Atlantic Coast of France), has undergone a complete restoration and renovation that revealed its 19th-century splendour in full. It’s scheduled to open at the end of March and will be open on a seasonal basis, meaning it will close again on 31 October 2021, for the winter.
Mission Pacific Hotel, a JdV by Hyatt hotel in Oceanside, California
Located near San Diego, this boutique 161-room property will have the only rooftop bar and restaurant in town, affording spectacular views of the Pacific Coast. Lovers of the outdoors will feel right at home, as the property offers plenty of activities, including biking, skating and surfing. The property is scheduled to open in the spring of this year.
The Seabird Resort, a Destination by Hyatt hotel in Oceanside, California
The Seabird is the sister property to the Mission Pacific Hotel and will feature 226 guest rooms, a large pool area with an “indoor [and] outdoor living room,” a spa, a food program helmed by chef Kurtis Habecker and more. Like the Mission Pacific, Seabird is expected to open in the spring of this year.
Commune by the Great Wall, part of The Unbound Collection by Hyatt near Beijing, China
The Great Wall of China is one of the world’s most magnificent landmarks, and soon you’ll have the opportunity to use your World of Hyatt points to stay near the UNESCO World Heritage site. The Commune will be located “in a picturesque valley” and will have 175 rooms. Of course, its proximity to the Great Wall is perhaps its best amenity: It’s connected by a private path to a section of the Wall that hasn’t been restored, giving guests unforgettable access to this historical treasure away from the hoards of tourists. The hotel is on track to open in April 2021.
Bottom line
Sometimes, Hyatt’s independent collection properties get lost in the shuffle of the Andaz-es, Grand Hyatts and Park Hyatts of the world, but it’s clear Hyatt wants more people to pay attention to them. We’re certainly excited to see these properties open in the next several years, opening up new destinations and spectacular properties to travellers with points to spend.
Featured image courtesy of Hyatt
