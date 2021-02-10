Act fast: Iberia offering 25% off gift cards for travel until end of 2021
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Though we can’t travel at the moment, Iberia has just announced a sweet deal that could make for a significant saving on upcoming flights.
The airline is offering customers 25% off gift cards — and the even better news is the deal is valid for travel booked all the way up to the end of December.
Sign up to receive the daily TPG newsletter for more travel news!
The discount comes in the following denominations on the website, but you are free to buy a gift card for any amount:
- Get a £50 gift card for £37.50
- Get a £100 gift card for £75
- Get a £300 gift card for £225
- Get a £500 gift card for £375
To take advantage of this offer, head to the Iberia website and follow the instructions. These gift cards, whether for yourself or for a loved one, could be a great way to save money on a flight for later in the year — when we are hopefully allowed to travel once again.
It’s worth noting that the terms and conditions of the gift card offer specify that it must be used towards an Iberia, Iberia Express or Air Nostrum-operated flight. In other words, don’t expect to be able to use the discounted gift card on a flight with Iberia’s Oneworld partner British Airways.
For example, a one-way flight to Madrid in May that costs £51 one-way will only set you back £38.50 if you use a £50 gift card.
Or you can find flights that you want and buy the equivalent amount as a gift card — which then gives you a quarter off.
Keep in mind that in order to take advantage of this potential 25% in savings, you must buy your gift card by 14 February. And, you must have booked your flight by the end of 2021. Happy booking!
Featured photo by Lori Zaino/The Points Guy
Sign-up Successful!
Welcome to The Points Guy!
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.