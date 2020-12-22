Is Four Seasons about to launch a loyalty programme?
For fans of Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts, one of the world’s top luxury hotel brands, being loyal doesn’t give you an edge. Instead, every guest can expect the same VIP experience.
And that may be one of the reasons Four Seasons — which operates everything from iconic city hotels such as the Four Seasons Park Lane in London to private island escapes like the Four Seasons Resort Maldives at Landaa Giraavaru — doesn’t participate in a traditional loyalty programme right now. You have to pay for the exclusivity.
Still, in 2016, the brand established an invitation-only programme with mysterious privileges, including a dedicated “Elite Contact” for only its most frequent guests. The stuff of folklore, really.
Unfortunately, the brand doesn’t allow guests to earn or redeem points and you won’t find a Four Seasons cobranded credit card to help you leapfrog your way to a free night.
But that could all change next year, according to reports from Live and Let’s Fly.
On Saturday, Live and Let’s Fly shared an email that had been sent to elite Four Seasons guests from the brand’s president of global operations, Christian H. Clerc, who promised “new Elite benefits” as early as January 2021.
To be clear, the email doesn’t really say, well, much of anything. But it’s still the most concrete suggestion we’ve ever seen that something is brewing in the loyalty space at Four Seasons. TPG reached out to the brand to learn more about the programme and see if the brand had any plans to join an existing loyalty alliance — or, perhaps, establish a more concrete loyalty programme of its own — but did not hear back in time for publication.
Back in October, TPG said that Four Seasons would be one of the most likely luxury brands to launch its own loyalty programme, thanks to its relatively robust footprint for a small brand (over 100 properties all over the world) and extremely loyal following. And that’s to say nothing of its exclusive private jet itineraries — and the brand-new Four Seasons-branded Airbus A321LR set to debut next year.
Whether Four Seasons is entering the loyalty space or simply beefing up benefits for its existing devotees, we’ll likely know in the coming weeks. It’s entirely possible this is just hopeful speculation, as points- and miles-savvy travellers have long dreamt of a Four Seasons loyalty programme and a way to easily earn free nights at some of the brand’s most aspirational properties — or, say, a seat on that beautiful private jet? And perhaps these “new Elite benefits” will just become even more nebulous perks known only to the brand’s high-rollers.
