Rollover nights, bonus points and extensions: Here’s what IHG Rewards Club is doing for its members in 2021
I’m not sure when I’ll get back on the road. Even so, I’m excited about several announcements from IHG Rewards Club.
If you have hotel stays planned for the next few months, IHG has launched a promotion that can boost your earnings and help you qualify for elite status quicker. But, even if you don’t have plans to travel in the next few months, some of IHG’s announcements may still apply to you.
So, let’s take a closer look at what IHG Rewards Club is doing for its members in 2021.
Elite qualification in 2021
IHG made two important announcements today regarding elite qualification in 2021. First off, IHG will extend the reduced elite-qualification requirements implemented in 2020 through 2021.
However, IHG also announced today that all qualifying nights earned by elite members in 2020 would be rolled over to 2021. In particular, these nights will count toward earning status in 2021. Although my rollover nights have not yet posted, IHG said that 2020 rollover nights will automatically appear in member accounts by the end of March.
Bonus points promotion
On top of reduced elite qualification requirements and rollover nights for elites, IHG Rewards Club is making it even easier to earn points and status in 2021. Specifically, IHG Rewards Club has unveiled a promotion that allows members to earn 2,000 bonus points for every two nights stayed between 20 January and 31 March 2021. Best of all, these bonus points are elite-qualifying.
However, you must register for this promotion before your first stay. Once you register, you can earn bonus points based on the number of nights stayed between 20 January and 31 March 2021, at IHG brand hotels. If you begin your stay before 20 January 2021, or end your stay after 31 March 2021, you’ll only earn bonus points for the dates within the promotional period.
Note that only two-night or longer stays count for this promotion. Specifically, you’ll earn 2,000 bonus points on a two or three-night stay, 4,000 bonus points on a four or five-night stay and so on.
There are several fine-print terms to consider. For example:
- You must book a qualifying rate with a total spend of $30 per night or more
- You can only participate in one IHG Rewards Club promotion at a time unless allowed explicitly by IHG
- The maximum number of bonus points you can earn through this promotion is 70,000 points
- Only one room per member per night may earn bonus points
- It may take four to six weeks after checkout for bonus points to be credited to your account
Even if you don’t plan to use this promotion, it’s worth registering. Although I’ve seen some excellent award night redemption rates recently, this promotion may be enough to convince you to book a paid rate instead of redeeming IHG Rewards Club points.
Points expiration
IHG Rewards Club points usually expire after 12 months of inactivity. But, points don’t expire for current IHG Rewards Club elites. And IHG has paused points expiration through 30 June 2021 for non-elite Club members.
So, even if you don’t hold elite status with IHG Rewards Club, you don’t currently need to worry about earning or redeeming points to keep your rewards balance alive. However, set a reminder for mid-June to earn or redeem IHG Rewards Club points.
Bottom line
All of these announcements from IHG Rewards Club are exciting. The programme is working to keep members engaged and provide flexibility for members to travel when they’re ready.
Featured image of the InterContinental Fiji Golf Resort & Spa by JT Genter/The Points Guy.
