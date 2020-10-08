You can now book some Mr and Mrs Smith hotels with IHG points
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Last year, we learned that IHG was forming a partnership with Mr and Mrs Smith, a chain of boutique luxury hotels with properties all around the world. When the tie-up was first announced, there were few details available, including when we could expect to be able to book Mr and Mrs Smith properties with IHG points.
Now, though, the chain has released the timetable for which it expects to integrate the 400+ participating properties into the IHG portfolio. Starting 6 October 2020, IHG began testing the integration of an initial set of five to 10 properties into its systems, with a batch of 100 properties expected to be fully integrated by the end of October, though that exact date is still up in the air.
For the latest travel news, deals and points and miles tips, sign up for our daily newsletter.
During the initial testing period, you’ll notice that Mr and Mrs Smith properties have disappeared from IHG’s online system, but that’s supposed to happen. Then, the initial five to 10 properties (the exact properties are still unknown at this point) will be added to ensure a seamless experience for guests.
According to an IHG spokesperson, as soon as the chain is confident that the integration is going smoothly and things are working as they should, it will roll in the rest of the participating properties — over 400 — by the end of November. At that point, all participating properties should be bookable through official IHG channels like IHG.com and the IHG mobile app.
When the integration is complete, IHG members will be able to earn and redeem points at Mr and Mrs Smith properties as they would at any other IHG property. IHG Rewards Club elite members will earn bonus points on stays as they would at any other IHG hotel and Ambassador members, as well as Kimpton Inner Circle members, are entitled to room upgrades if available and a “GoldSmith” welcome gift.
However, award pricing will be dynamic, and we don’t yet know what these hotels will be priced at. Additionally, according to a press release from IHG, free nights earned from credit cards will not be able to be used at Mr and Mrs Smith properties, though it left the door open to that being a possibility in the future, nor will these properties be available for Anniversary Nights (worth up to 40,000 points).
Nevertheless, the addition of Mr and Mrs Smith properties to the IHG portfolio makes the programme much more appealing. Judging by the calibre of these properties, which include, for example, the Treehotel in Sweden, rates will likely be quite high, which is all the more reason to start building up your balance of IHG Rewards. Luckily, the IHG Rewards Club Credit Card is offering a sign-up bonus of 10,000 points after you spend £200 in the first three months.
Featured photo courtesy of IHG.
Sign-up Successful!
Welcome to The Points Guy!
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.