Could this coffee shop seat design make business travel more productive?
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
The innovative seat design that recreates a coffee shop meeting in the sky just took home the Cabin Concept trophy at the Crystal Cabin Awards.
The Coffee House Cabin concept was honoured Tuesday night for its clever use of space and recreation of the cafe atmosphere. It was engineered by students and teachers at the University of Cincinnati together with the Boeing Company and The Live Well Collaborative.
Sign up to receive the daily TPG newsletter for more travel news!
The idea behind the design is to increase productivity for business travellers with a dedicated workstation and personal space, something most travellers — business or otherwise — would gladly welcome while flying. Part of its design appeal is that it suits the style of “coffee shop culture” that many in the workforce are used to.
Designed for twin-aisle planes at a price point around that of premium economy, it swaps a section of middle seats for a series of co-working tables, with four passengers seated at each table. For taxi, takeoff and landing, the seats would face forward and the wings of the table will detract.
When the plane reaches cruising altitude, the seats would swivel, the table wings would lift up and passengers could get to work. Retractable HD video screens located in the centre of each table would double as low-rise partitions for passengers seated across from each other. AC/USB ports would be built-in to the tables.
Related: Great or goofy? This is what the future of aircraft cabins looks like
Much like the concept cars we often see on display at auto shows, the Coffee House Cabin is a long ways off from being available in any commercial plane. But designs like this give us hope that better aeroplane cabin designs are not just a pipe dream.
Featured photo courtesy of the Live Well Collaborative.
Sign-up Successful!
Welcome to The Points Guy!
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.