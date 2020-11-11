Jet2 reveals its tenth UK base with plans to launch 33 routes next year
Jet2 has announced that Bristol (BRS) will become its tenth base, with flights starting in time for summer 2021 holidays.
The first of Jet2’s passenger flights from the South West will depart on 1 April 2021 to Lanzarote (ACE) in the Canary Islands. Flights go on sale as of 11 November.
In total, the airline is planning to fly nonstop to 33 destinations across Europe and beyond from Bristol. However, some of those routes will only operate on a seasonal basis.
During summer 2021, Jet2 will serve 29 destinations which include four brand new routes for Bristol Airport to Izmir in Turkey, Kalamata and Lesvos in Greece and Almeria in Spain. The winter 2021/2022 season will only see a total of 11 destinations served, including to popular skiing destinations.
The airline will operate its network with only three aircraft that it will base at its new Bristol hub and plans on having a total of 450,000 seats on sale for the 2021 summer season.
The destinations the airline plans to launch from Bristol are as follows:
Austria
- Salzburg (SLZ)
Cyprus
- Paphos (PFO) (winter 2021/2022 season only)
Greece
- Corfu (CFU)
- Crete (HER)
- Kalamata (KLX)
- Kefalonia (EFL)
- Kos (KGS)
- Lesvos (MJT)
- Preveza (PVK)
- Rhodes (RHO)
- Santorini (JTR)
- Skiathos (JSI)
- Thessaloniki (SKG)
- Zante (ZTH)
France
- Grenoble (GNB) (2021/2022 ski season only)
Italy
- Naples (NAP)
- Verona (VRN)
Mainland Spain, Canary and Balearic Islands
- Almeria (LEI)
- Fuerteventura (FUE)
- Girona (GRO)
- Gran Canaria (LPA)
- Ibiza (IBZ)
- Lanzarote (ACE)
- Majorca (PMI)
- Menorca (MAH)
- Reus (REU)
- Tenerife (TFS)
Portugal
- Faro (FAO)
- Madeira (FNC)
Switzerland
- Geneva (GVA) (2021/2022 ski season only)
Turkey
- Antalya (AYT)
- Dalaman (DLM)
- Izmir (ADB)
The news comes not long after the airline expressed its positive outlook for demand for summer 2021 travel and beyond.
While travel remains off the cards now because of England’s second national lockdown, some airlines have been announcing plans for 2021. Virgin Atlantic, for example, announced earlier this month that it plans to launch new service to a Caribbean island in 2021.
