Jet2 suspends all flights and holidays until 23 June over government’s uncertain travel plans
Jet2 has cancelled all flights and holidays up to and including 23 June 2021.
On Friday, the CEO of Jet2 and Jet2holidays announced that because of the government’s lack of clarity on the U.K.’s return to travel, it’s extended its flight and holiday suspension, according to Sky News.
Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2 and Jet2holidays said on Friday that he was “extremely disappointed at the lack of clarity and detail” in the government’s plans to return to travel.
“After several weeks exploring how to restart international travel, with substantial assistance and input from the industry, the framework lacks any rigorous detail about how to get international travel going again,” Heapy said. “In fact, the framework is virtually the same as six months ago.
“Following the publication of the framework today, we still do not know when we can start to fly, where we can fly to and the availability and cost of testing. Rather than answering questions, the framework leaves everyone asking more.”
On Friday, the Global Travel Taskforce announced that it’s still hoping for a return to travel date of 17 May, however, it could be pushed back. When international travel does return, the U.K. will use a traffic light system to classify if a destination country is low, medium or high risk.
However, the caveat with the traffic light system is that even for the lowest-risk green categories, arrivals still need two COVID-19 tests: one prior to departure and one after arriving in the U.K. Additionally, the post-arrival test must be a PCR test, which can cost about £120 — pricing many, especially families, out of holidays abroad.
“Where customers yet to travel are affected by any programme changes, we will automatically cancel their booking with a full refund, and our team of travel experts will be in touch to help them to book their summer getaway for later in the year,” Heapy said.
Notably, Jet2 is offering all passengers with bookings a full refund — a change from most travel companies that are offering travel credits.
