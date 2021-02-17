The easiest miles you’ll earn: Get up to 500 Avios for opening an app
You can lock in bonus Avios for free just for opening an app.
Yes, it’s really that easy.
To encourage Nectar users to save offers to their account, the Nectar app is now prompting users to check out a “Juicy points boost,” as first reported by Head for Points. You should see the icon when you first open the Nectar app.
Click through the offer — including past a screen with fun animated falling fruits.
You’ll then see the Nectar points you’ve been targeted to receive. Two members of the TPG team were targeted with 1,000 bonus Nectar points, while others got offers as low as 250.
The points should post instantly to your Nectar account.
Last month, Nectar — the loyalty programme of Sainsbury’s, Argos and eBay, among others — announced a new partnership with British Airways’ Executive Club. With it, you can transfer Nectar points into Avios to be used towards free flights — or vice versa to transfer your Avios to Nectar to save on your weekly shop.
With the partnership, you can link your accounts and transfer 400 Nectar points to 250 Avios or 250 Avios to 400 Nectar points. So, if you were targeted for the 1,000-point Nectar offer as part of the Juicy points boost, you can transfer them to become 500 Avios. Based on TPG U.K.’s most recent valuations, 500 Avios are worth about £6.
Ultimately, getting £6 in value for opening an app is an absolute no-brainer. You’ll want to take advantage of this offer sooner rather than later — it appears as though it’ll be around for those who claim on Wednesday, though it could go on for longer.
