Gatwick Airport set to introduce new fee for passenger drop offs
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Editor’s note: This story has been updated to reflect that all operations are consolidated to the North Terminal.
Dropping someone off at London Gatwick Airport (LGW) is about to get more expensive. The airport announced this week that it’s set to introduce a new fee for drivers who head to Gatwick just to drop someone off.
Beginning next year, drivers will have to pay £5 in order to drop someone off at the forecourt of Gatwick’s departures terminals. The fee is in an effort to reduce “Kiss and Fly” drop-offs, which currently account for around 15% of LGW airport journeys. The airport believes that the added fee for dropping off curbside will encourage passengers to instead use public transport for getting to the airport.
Sign up to receive the daily TPG newsletter for more travel news!
Those who still want to drop off passengers at the airport without paying the new fee can use the long-stay car parks. The long-stay car parks include two hours of free parking, though the passenger will have to use a free shuttle bus to get to the terminals.
The airport said that it will use the extra revenue to help it recover and preserve jobs as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. Additionally, the airport says that the added fee will help to reduce traffic congestion and emissions at the airport and in its immediate surrounding areas.
“Gatwick has just gone through the most challenging period in its history and this new drop off charging scheme will give us a new revenue stream to aid recovery from the COVID-19 crisis”, Gatwick Chief Commercial Officer Jonathan Pollard said in a statement.
The move will also likely mean that rides from London — or surrounding areas — to Gatwick with ride-hailing services, such as Uber, will also increase in price. Given that Uber now offers fixed, upfront pricing in the U.K., the new £5 fee should show in the fare before you accept the ride.
TPG reached out to Gatwick to confirm that ride-hailing services will be subject to the new fee but did not receive a response by time of publication.
Currently, cars can use the forecourts to drop passengers off for no fee, however, for pickups, cars are required to use the short-stay car park.
The airport is looking at solutions for travellers who regularly drop off and pick up at the South Terminal in order to use the train station.
While a specific date hasn’t been set for the new fee, the airport says that it will be ready to introduce the new plan in 2021. Additionally, the airport hasn’t yet made clear how long cars will be able to stay in the area with the £5 fee.
It’s no secret that the airline industry in the U.K. has been knocked off its feet by the coronavirus pandemic — and Gatwick Airport is no exception. In March, the airport closed its North Terminal, consolidating all operations to its South Terminal. However, the airport has since consolidated all operations to its North Terminal
Two of the U.K.’s largest airlines, British Airways and Virgin Atlantic, largely have kept their operations to Heathrow Airport. British Airways, which has long used Gatwick for some of its short-haul European operations, said that it will keep those flights at Heathrow until at least March 2021. However, some long-haul operations have returned to Gatwick — largely on leisure routes. Virgin Atlantic, meanwhile, has closed its Gatwick base.
Featured photo by Chris J Ratcliffe/Getty Images.
Sign-up Successful!
Welcome to The Points Guy!
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.